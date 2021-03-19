Last Sunday, Payne County marked one year from the date COVID-19 made its first appearance in the county. The News Press asked some of the people who helped Stillwater and the surrounding area respond to the pandemic for their thoughts on the events of the past year.
They all agreed that when the pandemic began, no one knew what to expect.
“A year ago, we were really jumping into a lot of unknowns,” Stillwater Medical Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said.
Mayor Will Joyce echoed that sentiment and said at the time, people were still hoping it would be like previous pandemics and wouldn’t have much of an effect on Oklahoma or Stillwater.
When the first cases popped up in Oklahoma, it seemed like it was usually someone who had traveled to some area seen as higher risk, Joyce recalled.
The first case in the state was reported by the Tulsa Health Department on March 7, 2020 in a man who had returned from Italy about two weeks before.
But within a week, Payne County had its first confirmed case.
Joyce said he remembers being at City Hall with the City Manager and City Attorney deciding what the City needed to do. Stillwater’s first emergency declaration was signed by Joyce that day.
The initial hope was that swift action by city leaders and health officials would enable Stillwater to get a handle on it quickly, tamp down community spread and allow everyone to move on with their lives.
“I did not expect it to last this long,” Joyce said.
SMC’s first in-patient case of COVID-19 wasn’t from Stillwater, Eggers said. The patient came from an adjacent county. So the patients the hospital was seeing at first weren’t very representative of what was going on in the immediate community.
But it didn’t take long for the virus to begin spreading.
Within a few weeks, Stillwater Medical Center had called a Code Green, indicating an external emergency, and begun shifting into emergency operations under the National Incident Management System, procedures used by all entities that respond to emergencies.
The hospital staff began preparing themselves for a potential influx of patients.
Securing the supplies needed to ensure patients and staff would be as safe as possible was a challenge, Eggers said. Many of the items they needed were in short supply and there was intense competition for them.
“We did whatever it took,” she said.
They rushed to find gowns, masks, and ventilators and created more negative pressure rooms with a constant airflow that keeps pathogens from escaping.
As they began to see COVID-19 patients on a regular basis the hospital began expanding patient care areas.
A major influx of patients during the winter led to administrative offices being repurposed as patient care areas and a conference room near the emergency department being converted to a place where COVID-19 patients could receive care when beds in the ward weren’t available.
Patients were being held in the emergency department, which limited space for other patients needing emergency care.
But getting more beds wasn’t the only challenge, Eggers said. Those areas had to be equipped and staffed.
And that’s where the human element made all the difference.
Hospital staff worked extra shifts and took on work that wasn’t normally in their job descriptions. Nurses and other patient care staff moved into new areas.
Administrators got their hands dirty, helping out in areas that were short-staffed.
Eggers said she, CEO Denise Webber and others washed dishes in the cafeteria. Webber got trained to perform some of the basic things a nurse aide would do.
“None of that work was below anyone,” Eggers said.
And the community support, whether it was bringing snacks and drinks or letting the staff know they were praying for them made a difference.
SMC’s post asking for home sewers to make cloth masks went viral and SMC eventually received so many, even from other states, that they suggested people contact their local hospitals to see if they could use the help.
OSU donated personal protective equipment for the staff, as did the Indian Health Service clinic in Pawnee. Businesses like nail salons donated surgical gloves and masks.
Although numbers have been trending down from the peak, Eggers warns it’s important for people to remain vigilant.
The staff at SMC is still dealing with cases of COVID-19 a year later, much longer than anyone expected. It’s unprecedented in recent memory and nothing like the mass casualty incidents they normally plan for.
“We prepare for an emergency but nobody prepares for a year long emergency,” Eggers said.
She is hopeful about the impact of the vaccines that are now available but also cautious.
“We don’t have blinders on,” she said. “We know how quickly it can come back.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
