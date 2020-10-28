The City of Stillwater will announce a plan for storm debris clean up shortly. While the Convenience Collection Center (807 S Perkins Road) is not accepting tree limbs at this time, residents currently have two options for disposal:
• Utility customers may cut limbs to 10 feet or less in length and pile near their curb for free pickup. Note: pickup will not be immediate and may take several weeks as the City works on a mass disposal plan.
• Residents may drop off their limbs and debris for a fee at Cedar Creek Farms, 3051 N Marine Drive, or the landfill at 1717 E. Yost Road. Operation hours and fees vary—check with each location before making a drop-off trip.
The City thanks residents for their patience as a solution is developed for the large amount of tree limbs and debris around town. More information will be posted at http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/641 as available.
City Hall Services
Stillwater Municipal Building (City Hall) has re-opened to the public today, Oct. 28, after yesterday’s power outage. Online and in-person services remain available.
Bills can be paid online at http://stillwater.org/page/home/government/departments-divisions/utility-and-billing-services.
For all other online services, go to http://stillwater.org/page/home/online-services.
Electric Outages
Stillwater Electric Utility has crews on standby to address outages. If you experience an outage, report and track it to correction online at Stillwater.org/reportpoweroutage or call 405.372.3292.
Winter weather Information and safety recommendations
Stay warm and stay safe, Stillwater. Stillwater Emergency Management works to update residents on weather alerts and warnings through their Facebook and Twitter pages: @StwSEMA.
