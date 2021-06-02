FILE - In this, , May 17, 2021, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to privatize much of the state's Medicaid program is unconstitutional. The court determined in a 6-3 ruling Tuesday, June 1, 2021 that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority did not have the legislative approval to move forward with the plan.