Plea deal possibly on the table for Oswalt

According to his defense attorney, Earl Oswalt Jr. might be willing to accept a plea deal in the case against him stemming from the May 2019 death of a Stillwater woman. Oswalt was charged with second-degree murder or alternative manslaughter in the death of Chelsey Chaffin. Prosecuters believe Oswalt killed Chaffin, and then disposed of her body into the Cimarron River.
Oswalt was in court this week for pretrial arrangements. Oswalt is being represented by attorney Jarrod Stevenson, the state is represented by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington. Before court started, there was commotion in the court room between lawyers, before Oswalt entered.
Stevenson said, “We had to make a decision right then.”
Stevenson was referring to a plea deal offer made concerning Oswalt, but an answer had to be given in that moment. The plea deal isn’t set in stone yet, and Stevenson couldn’t confirm the conditions of the plea.
According to Stevenson, the prosecution team needs to contact the victim’s family to make sure they are OK with the terms of the plea. Oswalt waived his rights for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning at the Payne County Court House.
Judge Katherine Thomas set the formal arraignment for next 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
