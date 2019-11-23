Sunday

Holiday Open House hosted by Murphy’s Department Stores, 12:30-5:30 p.m. There will be deals, demonstrations, giveaways and more.

Visit with Santa at Ultimate Air, 1-6 p.m., 1815 N. Country Club Rd. Pictures are free with the purchase of a jump pass.

Friday

Merry Main Street Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Block 34 in downtown Stillwater, a holiday shopping experience with food, music and family activities, www.merrymainstswo.org. Open for four weeks.

Saturday

Pawnee Festival of Lights Parade and Santa Claus, 5:30 p.m., downtown Pawnee at the Buffalo Theater.

Santa’s Workshop, noon to 2 p.m., Chris Salmon Plaza, 9th and Main

Sunday

Tree lighting ceremony at Chris Salmon Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., free coffee and hot chocolate, euphonium carol by the Stillwater Community Band

Yale’s Winter Wonderland, 4-8 p.m., 215 W. Chicago. Parade begins at 5 p.m. Floats are encouraged to follow the “Christmas at the Movies” theme.

Dec. 3

Fanfare of Lights at the OSU library fountain, 7-9 p.m.,

Dec. 5

Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights, 7 p.m., downtown Stillwater

Dec. 6

Lights at the Lake and Caroling, 6-9 p.m., Lake Carl Blackwell, holiday decorations viewing, roasting marshmallows, singing. Lake admission fee waived for this evening.

Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa, 8-11:30 a.m., Stillwater Community Center

Christmas around the Chuck Wagon in Perkins, 5:30-8 p.m., enjoy some hot chili, cobblers, smore’s and more

Christmas in the Park, Perkins, 730 N. Main St., Oklahoma Territorial Plaza lighting at 6 p.m., Santa arrives for free photos at 6:30 p.m.

Santa in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Lake McMurtry

Gingerbread House Workshop, 10 a.m., Cushing Library, Families are invited to come decorate a Gingerbread House to take home! All materials are provided. This event is free

Glencoe’s fifth annual Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 201 E. Lone Chimney Rd.

Have yourself a cozy Christmas shopping event at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, 1-5 p.m., 409 S. Main St.

Letters to Santa at Punchy’s Cafe, Perkins, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2405 W 116th St (Hwy 33)

Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.

Community Christmas Cantata, 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church-Stillwater, 701 S. Duncan St.

Dec. 10

Stillwater Public Schools at SHS Performing Arts Center, 7-9 p.m.

Christmas on Woolsey Avenue in Morrison, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12

Old Fashioned Country Christmas, 5-8 p.m., 730 N. Main St., Perkins

Dec. 14

Christmas around the Chuck Wagon in Perkins, 5:30-8 p.m., enjoy some hot chili, cobblers, smore’s and more

Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.

Wreaths Across America remembrance service 1123 E. Sixth Ave., Fairlawn Cemetery

Dec. 15

Sensitive Santa at OSU, Willard Hall, 2-4 p.m.,

Dec. 17

Photos with the Grinch, 4-7 p.m., LifeNet, 2201 N Boomer, free and open to the public

Holiday cookies at trains at OSU Botanic Garden, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 3300 W. 6th Avenue

Dec. 19

Perkins Christmas Noon Luncheon, Vassar Community Center in Perkins

Dec. 20

Classic Cinema featuring “White Christmas” at the Stillwater Community Center, 6-9 p.m.,

Dec. 21

Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25

Community Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stillwater Community Center

Tags

Recommended for you