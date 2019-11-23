Sunday
Holiday Open House hosted by Murphy’s Department Stores, 12:30-5:30 p.m. There will be deals, demonstrations, giveaways and more.
Visit with Santa at Ultimate Air, 1-6 p.m., 1815 N. Country Club Rd. Pictures are free with the purchase of a jump pass.
Friday
Merry Main Street Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Block 34 in downtown Stillwater, a holiday shopping experience with food, music and family activities, www.merrymainstswo.org. Open for four weeks.
Saturday
Pawnee Festival of Lights Parade and Santa Claus, 5:30 p.m., downtown Pawnee at the Buffalo Theater.
Santa’s Workshop, noon to 2 p.m., Chris Salmon Plaza, 9th and Main
Sunday
Tree lighting ceremony at Chris Salmon Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., free coffee and hot chocolate, euphonium carol by the Stillwater Community Band
Yale’s Winter Wonderland, 4-8 p.m., 215 W. Chicago. Parade begins at 5 p.m. Floats are encouraged to follow the “Christmas at the Movies” theme.
Dec. 3
Fanfare of Lights at the OSU library fountain, 7-9 p.m.,
Dec. 5
Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights, 7 p.m., downtown Stillwater
Dec. 6
Lights at the Lake and Caroling, 6-9 p.m., Lake Carl Blackwell, holiday decorations viewing, roasting marshmallows, singing. Lake admission fee waived for this evening.
Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa, 8-11:30 a.m., Stillwater Community Center
Christmas around the Chuck Wagon in Perkins, 5:30-8 p.m., enjoy some hot chili, cobblers, smore’s and more
Christmas in the Park, Perkins, 730 N. Main St., Oklahoma Territorial Plaza lighting at 6 p.m., Santa arrives for free photos at 6:30 p.m.
Santa in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Lake McMurtry
Gingerbread House Workshop, 10 a.m., Cushing Library, Families are invited to come decorate a Gingerbread House to take home! All materials are provided. This event is free
Glencoe’s fifth annual Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 201 E. Lone Chimney Rd.
Have yourself a cozy Christmas shopping event at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, 1-5 p.m., 409 S. Main St.
Letters to Santa at Punchy’s Cafe, Perkins, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2405 W 116th St (Hwy 33)
Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.
Community Christmas Cantata, 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church-Stillwater, 701 S. Duncan St.
Dec. 10
Stillwater Public Schools at SHS Performing Arts Center, 7-9 p.m.
Christmas on Woolsey Avenue in Morrison, 6 p.m.
Dec. 12
Old Fashioned Country Christmas, 5-8 p.m., 730 N. Main St., Perkins
Dec. 14
Christmas around the Chuck Wagon in Perkins, 5:30-8 p.m., enjoy some hot chili, cobblers, smore’s and more
Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.
Wreaths Across America remembrance service 1123 E. Sixth Ave., Fairlawn Cemetery
Dec. 15
Sensitive Santa at OSU, Willard Hall, 2-4 p.m.,
Dec. 17
Photos with the Grinch, 4-7 p.m., LifeNet, 2201 N Boomer, free and open to the public
Holiday cookies at trains at OSU Botanic Garden, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 3300 W. 6th Avenue
Dec. 19
Perkins Christmas Noon Luncheon, Vassar Community Center in Perkins
Dec. 20
Classic Cinema featuring “White Christmas” at the Stillwater Community Center, 6-9 p.m.,
Dec. 21
Santa’s Workshop at Chris Salmon Plaza, noon to 2 p.m.
Dec. 25
Community Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stillwater Community Center
