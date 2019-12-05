A decades-old tradition is breaking in a new location this year, and some people may have had difficulty in finding where it now takes place. For the first time, the annual Oklahoma State University poinsettia sale is being held at the new Greenhouse Learning Center.
The new location has been a bit of a confusion, as its 328 N. Lincoln St. address comes up as a different location on GPS devices and Google map searches. But the location is on-campus, not far from its previous spot. Bruce Dunn, associate professor of Floriculture at OSU, said it is best if people can find Farm Road and make their way to Lincoln Street, where the greenhouses are visible. There is parking on the north side of the location.
The potential difficulty in finding the location may have slowed sales down Thursday, as there was nothing completely sold out as of Thursday afternoon. There are usually some types of poinsettias that are sold out after the first day, but there are still plenty of poinsettias of all different sizes that will be available as the sale continues from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday or until they are sold out.
Dunn said having the new facility created plenty of learning situations, as well as having to work around construction that is still ongoing.
“This new facility, it’s just growing pains,” Dunn said. “It’s amazing, nobody has said that you couldn’t tell a difference. It’s a complete difference in there. We just had a 3-inch waterline break a couple of weeks ago, so I feel like there’s a lot of factors that tried to hurt this crop. But the students have done a great job this year. Usually I’ll have to check, and I’ll come in and they will be wilted and I have to water, but this year they came in and did what they needed to do.”
Another factor with the new facility is the size, which is somewhat smaller than the previous greenhouse location. It has created a new game plan that will be learned from as the poinsettia sale continues to be held at the Greenhouse Learning Center.
“There’s actually a little bit of less space out there,” Dunn said. “It’s probably 75-80 percent of what we had. So we did grow a few less, and that’s also going to be a challenge we’re going to learn from this year. When you’ve been doing it for 20-something years, you kind of know what sells and where that all goes. And when you have less space, something has to get cut as well. But so far, I haven’t heard that we’ve run out of anything.”
