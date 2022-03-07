The annual Polar Plunge returned to Stillwater after a pandemic-related hiatus. On Saturday morning, people arrived to cheer as participants jumped into the freezing water, shrieking from the cold.
The fundraiser was planned for another weekend but was rescheduled because of the snowstorm, and some officers couldn't attend the event.
First Cowboy Darren Shrum said this event, which raises money for Special Olympics Oklahoma, is important to him.
“I was really excited about this event … this is the 21st Polar Plunge here,” he said. “It’s really about the Special Olympics participants, that’s really who it’s for.”
Shrum said Special Olympics and supporting Special Olympians is what he’s most passionate about.
“Everybody wants to compete, right? And everybody should have the right to compete, and it’s an awesome thing to support,” he said.
Pistol Pete took first place in the costume contest, and the Cushing Police Department raised the most money.
Cushing Deputy Police Chief Nick Myers said he didn’t know the exact amount they raised, but he is thankful for all the sponsorships.
June Fitch helped coordinate Polar Plunge. She said events like this help the Special Olympians get everything they need to compete. Jerry Fitch said $14,000 had been raised at the end of the event, but the total was still being counted.
