Police: Convicted felon caught with multiple guns, meth

A Stillwater man was arrested on multiple charges after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.
Dustin Jo Crosby, 29, was arrested July 23 in the area of 19th and Prairie.
Payne County Deputy Daniel Nack wrote in the affidavit that he is familiar with Crosby and his red Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Oklahoma tags.
“Shortly after 12:00 p.m., I observed the car coming from the west, eastbound on 19th. I parked stationary and the car drove past me,” Nack alleged in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nack observed Crosby driving and pulled out behind him and activated his emergency lights.
The affidavit said Crosby signaled and turned north into a driveway, coming to a stop.
“I contacted him at the driver’s window and he provided me an Oklahoma I.D.,” Nack wrote in the affidavit.
Stillwater Officer Josh Carson arrived to assist Nack. Once Carson arrived on scene, Nack went to Crosby’s window and requested he get out of the vehicle. Carson got the passenger out of the vehicle.
Crosby was placed under arrest for driving without a valid driver’s license.
“While doing so, Dustin advised me that he had ‘guns’ in the car, and he just bought them to take to the lake,” Nack alleged.
According to the affidavit, Crosby said there were three guns in a cardboard box in the back seat.
“While arresting Dustin at the open car door, I also observed a clear baggy with a crystal substance in the floor by the seat. I recognized this to be meth,” Nack alleged in the affidavit.
After securing Crosby, Nack retrieved the methamphetamine and cardboard box.
According to the affidavit, the box with the guns could easily be reached by both occupants.
All three guns were loaded, and one was found to be stolen and one didn’t have a serial number on it.
The affidavit said Crosby agreed to speak with Nack, and Crosby said he just bought the guns, but wouldn’t say who he bought them from.
Crosby was transported to the county jail. The crystal substance was tested and was positive as methamphetamine.
Stillwater Officer Brett Moore obtained a search warrant for Crosby’s residence.
“I asked Dustin if there would be additional methamphetamine located at his residence. Dustin dropped his head and stated yes there would be a couple ounces,” Moore alleged.
Honorable Judge Katherine Thomas granted a search warrant for the residence.
According to the affidavit, packaging materials and digital scales containing methamphetamine residue were located inside the residence.
The affidavit said methamphetamine was not located inside the residence.
Moore contacted Nack who was still with Crosby. Nack asked Crosby where the methamphetamine was located.
“Dustin stated he hides it in several places and provided those locations, but couldn’t remember exactly where he hid it,” Moore alleged.
According to the affidavit, Crosby also said he sometimes hides it in his Charger.
A silver Dodge Charger was parked in front of the residence. Moore got permission from Crosby to search the vehicle.
“A key was ascertained for the vehicle and the vehicle was searched, however nothing was located,” Moore wrote in the affidavit.
Deputy Gregg Russell was contacted because he was sitting with Crosby.
According to the affidavit, Crosby said there was 2 ½ ounces in the panel next to the driver’s seat in the charger.
“Deputy Nack opened the door and removed the panel which revealed a sunglasses case. I opened the case and observed a plastic bag containing a large amount of crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass methamphetamine pipe,” Moore alleged.
The evidence was photographed and seized by Moore.
The crystal substance was tested and came back positive as methamphetamine.
“The total weight of methamphetamine seized was 69 grams to include the weight of the plastic bag,” Moore said in the affidavit.
Crosby was charged with two felony cases.
The first case was he was charged with possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Bond was set in the amount of $40,000.
The second case he was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and bond was set at $70,000.
Both cases were set on Tuesday’s afternoon docket.
