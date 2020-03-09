On Jan. 23, Floyd Wesley Lavender, 50, was arrested in connection to a robbery.
The robbery occurred at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Git N Gallup convenience store, located in the 1,200 block of south Main Street.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the store clerk, Billee Jean Talley, 33, described the robber as a black male.
Video surveillance showed a white male in a dark coat with an orange bandana covering his face.
Officers immediately recognized Lavender in the video.
It was reported originally that Lavender had acted alone in the robbery.
On Jan. 22, Talley had her second interview, where she allegedly admitted to having a phone conversation with Lavender after the robbery. This phone call implicated Talley as a co-conspirator to the crime.
Talley had not told officers of the contact or told officers of the identity of the robber. Talley had told officers she had known Lavender for several months.
According to the affidavit, during the investigation it was learned Lavender had not acted alone.
Talley had called Lavender at 4:33 p.m. and 4:47 p.m. asking Lavender to come speak to her at the store, according to officers.
The affidavit said Lavender arrived at the store on Jan 16.at 10:59 p.m.
Officer Adam Elliott obtained video footage of the meeting that happened before the robbery.
According to the affidavit, the video showed the two suspects speaking briefly inside the store, and the at length outside.
Lavender was arrested Jan 23.
During an interview Lavender readily admitted his part in the robbery.
“He said he met with Talley at the business, she told him that the morning shift manager had left the safe open. He said that he and Talley were both having financial problems, and it was an opportunity for easy money,” Elliott reported in the affidavit.
Talley was working a double on the day of the robbery. She allegedly told Lavender there would be an above average
The amount of money stolen was $1,400. Lavender claimed he received $777.00 from the robbery.
Lavender claimed Talley took the remaining $623.00.
According to the affidavit, video surveillance after Lavender exited the business it looked like Talley placed an unknown object into her purse.
The affidavit said Talley’s body was placed in a position to block the camera from what she was doing.
Elliott reported Talley became nervous when she was confronted about the incident. She gave possible explanations, but they weren't consistent with the video footage.
According to the affidavit, “Talley originally stated that she only took some of the money out of the safe at the time of the robbery. It was later learned that none of the money collected by the morning shift manager had been taken. Only money collected throughout the day by Talley,” officer Elliott said in the affidavit.
Based on Elliott’s investigation it appeared that the robbery was planned to embezzle money.
Both Talley and Lavender are being charged with embezzlement.
The robbery charge was dismissed against Lavender by the state and replaced with embezzlement.
He does not have a court date set at this time.
Talley is set for court on March 26, she is hiring Royce Hobbs as her attorney.
