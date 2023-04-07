The University of Oklahoma has ordered a shelter-in-place on the Norman campus as police investigate a possible shots fired, according the university.
At 9:24 p.m., OU sent out an alert of an active shooter.
“OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval,” the social media post read. “Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”
About 20 minutes later, a post read that OU’s Police Department was investigating a “possible shots fired” on the Norman campus and asked people to avoid the South Oval area.
News reports show a large police presence on campus, but there has not been confirmation of shooting or potential victims. The OU Daily, the University’s student newspaper reported that a SWAT team was called to the scene.
The latest update came from OU Campus Safety at 10:30 p.m.
“OUPD continues to investigate,” the alert reads. “Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.