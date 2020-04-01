Police: Man with felony conviction found with gun in residence

Alonzo Lamont Rupp, 39, of Stillwater was arrested Feb. 21 in reference to an alleged drug deal.
Officer Josh Carson was informed that Rupp was trying to sell methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, Carson observed text messages that were said to be from Rupp claiming he had an eight ball for $50. Eight ball is a street term for 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The confidential informant was searched prior to meeting with Rupp. The CI didn’t have drug paraphernalia on their person when searched.
According to the affidavit, Rupp and the CI met at the McDonald's located at Boomer Road and McElroy Road.
After some time, Rupp told the CI to meet him outside the Circle D motel.
According to the affidavit, Rupp told the CI he was getting money from 120 W. Tyler St., to obtain the methamphetamine and bring it out. It also said he told the CI that the drugs had already been weighed.
“Rupp said he was strapped in case he was robbed,” Carson said in the affidavit.
Since Rupp is a convicted felon it is against the law for him to be in possession of a firearm.
The CI walked outside, but Rupp was not there. Rupp texted the CI saying he believed the police were outside, the affidavit said.
Detective Newly McSpadden and Officer Brett Moore arrested Rupp on a Payne County outstanding warrant. He wasn’t found with a firearm or methamphetamine on his person.
Rupp was booked without incident into the Stillwater Police Department Jail.
Carson obtained a search warrant and met McSpadden and Moore back at the residence.
Overall pictures were taken of the residence as it was found when the officers arrived at the apartment.
According to the affidavit, two digital scales were found hidden in the cabinet above the toilet in the bathroom. The scales had a clear crystal residue that appeared to be methamphetamine, Carson noted.
A 9mm Taurus pistol was located in a spaghetti strainer in the kitchen.
The affidavit said methamphetamine was not found in the residence.
All the evidence was photographed in place and collected. All the evidence was maintained by Carson.
A copy of the search warrant was left at the residence and all officers left.
Rupp was taken to an interview room with Carson.
According to the affidavit, Rupp told Carson the gun belonged to someone else and didn’t know the location of the gun.
Rupp was escorted back to his cell when the interview was finished.
Carson contacted the gun owner. The owner told Carson the gun was hidden in the top closet in the southeast bedroom. Carson informed him the gun wasn’t found in that location.
The affidavit said the owner wasn’t aware that the gun was moved and had no explanation on why it was found in a different location.
The residue on the scales tested positive for methamphetamine.
Rupp was charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He entered a plea of not guilty.
Bond was set in the amount of $50,000. Rupp has a preliminary hearing on Monday.
