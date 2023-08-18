The Perkins Police Department reported that a third-grade teacher was arrested for public intoxication on the first day of school at Perkins.
Kimberly Coates was arrested after the Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School contacted Shane Dean, a school resource officer, stating, “there is a teacher that is acting weird.” Superintendent Douglas Ogle told Dean he believed Coates was intoxicated.
“I noticed Kimberly had red, watery eyes and a thick, slurred speech. Kimberly had a hard time completing sentences,” Dean wrote in the police report.
The report stated Coates told police she drank half a box of wine the night before and stopped drinking around 3 a.m. School began at 8:25 a.m.
A portable breath test was conducted, and alcohol was present, according to Perkins PD.
Coates had a blood alcohol concentration three times higher than the legal limit, police said via a press release.
“I asked Kimberly again how much she had to drink. Kimberly stated she drank some wine on her way to work this morning. Kimberly denied drinking any this afternoon,” Dean wrote.
The police report said Ogle went to Coates’ classroom to retrieve her bag. Inside was a blue cup that had red liquid in it. Dean wrote the liquid had an alcoholic odor that he believed to be wine.
“Kimberly stated she drank out of that cup yesterday and not today,” Dean wrote.
The News Press contacted the school for comment. Erica Fox told the News Press it was a “personnel issue,” and the school wouldn’t comment.
Perkins Police Officer Spencer Gedon wrote he transported Coates to the Payne County Jail at 4:11 p.m. on a district charge of public intoxication. Official charges haven’t been filed.
