October has been recognized as domestic violence awareness month for the last 34 years, but the violence persists.
Throughout the years, how police and prosecutors respond to domestic violence has changed.
Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs said in the 1980s, police couldn’t make a probable cause arrests for assault and battery even with injuries unless it rose to a felony.
“If it was just a misdemeanor we had two options. We had to get the victim to sign a ticket for assault and battery on the suspect and make a citizen’s arrest,” he said. “They would place the person under arrest and we would take custody. I’ll tell you, that almost never happened.”
Gibbs said the second option is they would take the case, document everything and send it to the District Attorney’s Office to file charges.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said there was a “big push” decades ago to train law enforcement and prosecutors to treat these cases like “what would you have done if you’d shown up and she was dead.”
Investigations now
Gibbs said as a department its policy requires officers at a minimum to document findings in their investigation, inform victims of their rights, and perform a lethality assessment.
“We do lethality assessments, which started as a study and assessment of domestic violence victims, but later became the law,” he said. “For most of my career, there have been laws in place that require officers to inform victims of their rights as a victim of domestic abuse.”
Gibbs said the investigation of domestic cases is generally the same as other crimes.
“The basic investigative concepts of course, searching for evidence, collecting statements is the same for all investigations,” he said. “Many cases have specifics, things that are unique to those types of cases … with domestic violence mostly you need to know the specifics about laws related to domestic violence cases.”
Domestic violence and COVID-19
Multiple agencies reported an increase in domestic violence cases during the pandemic, and Gibbs agreed. The Stillwater Police Department had a 27% increase in domestic reports from 2020 to 2021.
Mark Howard, the Executive Director at Wings of Hope, said those numbers didn’t surprise him.
Wings of Hope had an increase in women and children needing to seek shelter as well as an increase in emergency protective orders in 2020 and 2021.
The pandemic started roughly in March and Howard said most of the victims had to shelter in place.
“Most of our shelter clients had to kind of shelter in place if you would ... there weren’t a lot of places for them to go because of housing and jobs and so forth,” he said. “So, after, I guess I’m going to say in May or June of last year, our numbers spiked, for protective orders as well as shelter requests.”
Wings of Hope had a 46% increase in 2021 for women and children needing shelter. Howard said at a Stillwater City Council meeting at least half the victims staying at WOH are children.
Howard said with October being domestic violence awareness month, it’s important for the community to know about domestic violence.
“I think it’s important to the general public to be made aware of the conditions that victims of domestic violence go through,” he said. “So this gives us an opportunity to highlight our services as well as the plight of the victims.”
