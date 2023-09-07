It’s been over a week since family members have heard from Samuel Crawford, 21, who was reported missing last week. Now, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were called to assist.
Crawford was last seen on Aug. 29 at Bills Corner in Morrison.
Crawford has brown hair and green eyes and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigator, but the agency asked the Stillwater Police Department to assist.
SPD sent an alert on Friday stating Crawford was last seen at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. The alert said Crawford hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of OSBI on Tuesday.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the investigation and if there were any leads in the case. The Stillwater Police Department said they didn’t have any leads as of Tuesday.
