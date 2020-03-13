Tiffany Denise Whitely, 43, and Lacey Camille Armbruster, 29, were arrested for numerous charges.
On Feb. 27, Trooper Derek Fry observed a blue Honda SUV traveling westbound on state highway 51.
The car had a 30-day temporary paper tag that was faded and dirty.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Fry continued to observe the vehicle before administering emergency lights and pulling the women over.
Fry approached the passenger side window and asked for the driver’s licence.
Armbruster told Fry that she didn’t have her license, according to the affidavit.
The officer instructed Armbruster to exit the vehicle and follow Fry to the patrol car for an interview.
The affidavit said Armbruster’s license expired in 2015. She also had a warrant for her arrest regarding larceny.
Armbruster was instructed to put her hands on the dash. Fry documented Armbruster appeared nervous.
The affidavit said Fry attempted to walk around the vehicle to place her under arrest. Fry noted Armbruster exited the vehicle to flee, Fry tried to detain her but she allegedly fought him off.
The affidavit said Whitley began to obstruct Fry’s attempt to arrest Armbruster.
Fry ultimately had to order Whitley back to her vehicle at gunpoint while trying to continue detaining Armbruster.
Fry said in the affidavit he was struck in the face at this time by Armbruster.
Armbruster made it to the Honda and allegedly yelled for Whitley to get into the vehicle.
“Armbruster yelled for Whitley to move to the driver’s seat of the Honda. Whitley hopped the center console to the driver’s seat and Armbruster entered the front passenger door,” the affidavit said.
Fry attempted to extract Armbruster from the Honda but was pushed and struck by her.
The affidavit said Armbruster was trying to get the car in drive. Fry said he feared he would get drug and killed so he disengaged from the vehicle.
The two suspects headed northbound on Westpoint Road.
Fry notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that he was in a pursuit. He continued to follow the suspects.
According to the affidavit, Whitley was operating at speeds of 90 mph and driving recklessly.
The Honda departed left and rolled multiple times in the pasture.
The affidavit said Armbruster fled on foot heading north into the woods.
Fry arrived at the Honda and noticed Whitley was injured. She was lying near the car.
There was an accidental blood transfer when Fry was offering aid to Whitley. He had a cut on his hand and her blood came into contact with his cut.
Other law enforcement arrived on scene to assist. Newly McSpadden arrived with his K-9 and began tracking Armbruster.
The K-9 led law enforcement to a church campground area near McElroy Road.
Armbruster was located by the K-9 inside a small outbuilding near a pool. She was detained and arrested.
Whitley was determined by medical personnel to be seriously injured. She was flown to Tulsa Saint Francis.
There was no update on Whitley’s condition in the affidavit.
She was charged with assault and battery on police officer, escape from arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a motor vehicle with expired tags and failure to carry security verification form.
Whitley entered a plea of not guilty and has requested a preliminary hearing on April 6.
Fry transported Armbruster to Stillwater Medical Center to be evaluated for her injuries.
Hospital staff cleared her to be housed in a detention facility and free of serious injury.
She was transported to the Payne County Jail.
Armbruster was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.
A court date has not been set in this case.
