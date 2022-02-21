Abbot Laboratories has announced a voluntary recall of specific lot numbers of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula because of possible bacterial contamination. People who have the recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.
The U.S Food and Drug Administration says it received three complaints, Sept. 20 – Jan. 11, of infection from the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii and one complaint of infection from the bacteria Salmonella Newport.
Both bacteria are sources of food-borne illness. Cronobacter sakazakii primarily affects infants, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
All four cases were reported to have consumed powdered infant formula Abbot Nutrition produced at its Sturgis, Michigan plant. All four cases were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to, but not been the sole cause of death, in one case, the FDA said. The cases occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas.
The agency announced Monday that it, along with the CDC and state and local partners, continues to its investigation into the consumer complaints.
The affected products, which have an April 1, 2022 or later expiration date, were distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada while some of the brands, like Alimentum, EleCare and Human Milk Fortifier, were also produced for global markets.
The Caribbean, China, Egypt and Jordan have additional impacted products.
In a statement posted to its website, Abbott said none of the samples it tested have detected either of the bacteria. The company said evidence of the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii was found in a non-product contact area of the plant during routine testing. Evidence of Salmonella Newport was not found.
But in an investigation summary posted at fda.gov, the FDA said it has initiated an onsite inspection at the facility and findings included several positive Cronobacter results from environmental samples it took.
FDA investigators have also made several adverse observations and a review of Abbot’s internal records indicate environmental contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii and destruction of product by Abbott, due to the presence of Cronobacter, the agency said.
The recall doesn’t include formulas designed for infants with metabolic deficiencies, Abbott said in its notice. It also doesn’t include liquid formulas and powder formulas and nutrition products produced at other Abbott locations.
According to Abbott, Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in a variety of areas in homes. The related illness presents with a variety of serious symptoms.
The FDA is advising people whose infants are experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection to contact their health care provider and get them immediate medical care. Symptoms include: poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.
“Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine),” the agency said. “Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.”
For more information on Cronobacter illness in infants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/cronobacter/infection-and-infants.html
The FDA said products are included in the recall if they have all three of the items below:
The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2
The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
People should go to similacrecall.com for a list of frequently asked questions to guide them through how to check for recalled product. It also includes a link to a page where they can check the lot codes on their containers. They can also call 1-800-986-8540.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
