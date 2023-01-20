Based on confirmed counts, COVID-19 in Oklahoma has not experienced the kind of post-holiday surge that has been the case in the last few years.
The OSDH reported 11,908 for its 7-day average of new cases on Jan. 21, 2022. That number was at 2,564 on Jan. 22, 2021. This year, that number was at 525. The average for confirmed cases has fallen below 500 for the first time since Dec. 1.
OSDH reports 7,977 confirmed active cases across the state. That number was 119,210 last year.
There is a caveat that more people would likely be testing at home more often than in the previous three years of the pandemic and those tests would not be submitted to the state health department.
But another factor, hospitalizations, has also fallen dramatically since this time last year.
This time last year, there were 121 people, including 24 in ICU, in Region 2 who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Region 2 includes Payne County and most of northeast Oklahoma excluding Tulsa. Currently, there are 14 people hospitalized in Region 2, with three of those people in ICU.
Oklahoma State University’s Health Services has tracked hospital data throughout the pandemic. In three peak periods of the pandemic – January 2021, August 2021 and February 2022, COVID-19 accounted for more than 40 percent of ICU bed usage across the state. In January 2023, that number is just under 10 percent. The lowest measurement came in May 2022, when COVID-19 accounted for just over 2 percent of ICU bed usage.
Locally, OSDH reports 73 active confirmed cases for Stillwater. Cushing had 48 reported cases. Perkins, Ripley and Glencoe reported no cases.
FLU REPORT: According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 97 people hospitalized with the flu between Jan. 8-14. There have been 2,823 people hospitalized with the flu since Sept. 2022, with 53 deaths during that same time period.
