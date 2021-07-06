Anticipated property tax protests from pipeline companies have led the current session of the Payne County Board of Equalization – a board responsible for adjusting and equalizing tax valuations of property – to potentially be extended until the end of July.
Payne County Assessor James Cowan made the request during the June 14 meeting of the Payne County Budget Board, a body comprised of all elected officers that makes budget and policy decision for the county.
“We have several hearings scheduled,” Cowan said. “Pipeline companies may come in with protests at the last minute. Hopefully, we won’t need it (the extension).”
With just enough members to constitute a quorum, the Board unanimously approved the Assessor’s request.
It also approved a cash appropriations report from County Treasurer Carla Manning that showed $1.985 million deposited into 34 separate accounts other than the county general fund.
The Highway fund received $283,688 from the county’s repurposed one-quarter cent sales tax in May, it’s first month of being allocated to county road districts.
The tax was repurposed from jail construction and operations in a change approved by voters in a February 2020 special election.
