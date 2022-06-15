A power outage affected more than 2,500 Central Rural Electric Cooperative customers in southern Stillwater and Perkins on Wednesday.
CREC reported shortly after 3 p.m. that approximately 2,700 members in the Stillwater and Perkins area were without power and that CREC and KAMO Power crews were working to get it restored. Power was restored to all customers before 5 p.m.
The outage came only a few minutes after CREC posted to social media asking customers to reduce power consumption in their homes the next two days.
“Central Rural Electric Cooperative was notified by its power provider, Associated Electric Cooperative, of predictions of extreme usage times on June 16 and June 17 from 2 - 8 p.m.,” the post reads. “On behalf of Associated Electric Cooperative, Central is asking members to voluntarily conserve energy during those times to help the system through the energy peak events.
“Associated Electric Cooperative has asked all its six regional generation and transmission cooperatives and 51 distribution cooperatives to help conserve energy during these same times.”
CREC Director of Communications Larry Maddox told the News Press that the outage was not related to higher power consumption during the heat wave.
In a social media post following power restoration, CREC said it had to do with work being performed at a substation.
“Major upgrade work is currently being performed by KAMO Power, Central’s transmission cooperative, on a substation southwest of Stillwater,” the post read. “Unfortunately, this work created an outage this afternoon for all members receiving power from that substation.”
