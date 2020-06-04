Powering off and on: City adopts new utility rates, adjusts rates for charging stations

The Stillwater City Council adopted a resolution Monday outlining the resumption of utility cut-offs for non-payment.
Cut-off notices and disconnections resumed Tuesday but penalties and fees for delinquent accounts won’t resume until the first billing cycle after July 6.
The City Manager was also authorized to develop a long-term payment program to help customers affected by COVID-19 who have past due accounts get caught up.
The customers have until July 17 to make payment arrangements and must stick to their agreement to avoid having their service disconnected. They are advised to call the City of Stillwater’s customer service line at 405-742-8245.
The City Council, acting as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, also adopted a rate structure for the electric vehicle charging stations installed on city property in November 2019.
Four charging stations were installed around the city: Two in Boomer Lake Park, one in Strickland Park and one at the Stillwater Public Library.
Electric vehicle charging stations can also be found at the Home 2 Suites on Hall of Fame Avenue and at the headquarters for Central Electric Cooperative on S. Boomer Road.
In other business, the trustees voted to begin charging a fee for collecting used motor oil at the City of Stillwater’s Convenience Collection Center.
According to a report by Waste Management Director Chris Knight, the companies that take used motor oil from the city have begun charging for its collection.
The CCC recycles about 4,000 gallons per year and has not charged residents to date.
The City will now charge residents $.20 per gallon to drop off used motor oil to recover the city’s cost for handling it.
The SUA also approved the sole source purchase of $100,000 in services and up to $200,000 in parts, to be paid from the Electric Rate Stabilization Fund, for the gas-powered engines that produce power at the Stillwater Energy Center.
