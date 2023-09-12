The Oklahoma State Department of Education partnered with PragerU Kids recently to provide resources for the state’s history curriculum.
“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said in a statement. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students.”
PragerU Kids is a “supplemental resource,” according to its website, and says it “promotes American values through the creative use of educational videos.” As a 501 ©(3) nonprofit, it “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
PragerU does not claim to be an accredited university, nor does it offer degrees.
“We do provide educational, entertaining, pro-American videos for every age,” the website reads.
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said that there are a large number of educational resources made available to Stillwater students through free services, state level partnerships and national resources.
“Please know that at SPS our Educational Services Department, administrators and teachers work together to ensure any curriculum that we use is reviewed by the district to ensure it is accurate, aligns with the Oklahoma Academic Standards, and meets our community’s expectations and values,” Gordon said.
“Our teachers and administrators are exceptional educators; they know what our students need to grow, learn, and succeed. I’d also remind all families to communicate with their children’s teachers and principals about your wishes for your child’s education. Parents and guardians always have the right to opt their child out of any lesson or materials to which they object.”
Oklahoma is the second state – after Florida – to partner with PragerU in offering the supplemental resources. The material has been criticized for touting “right-wing” ideology, downplaying the slave trade in America and equating climate change skeptics to Jewish captives who fought the Nazis during World War II.
Across Oklahoma, lawmakers and educators expressed concern with its use in the classroom.
Katherine Bishop, president of Oklahoma Education Association, released a statement on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, stating that it was “deeply concerning that the State Department of Education would even endorse this unvetted, non-evidence-based material to be able to reach students in Oklahoma.”
PragerU’s website states that the company seeks out “the most qualified, credentialed, and accomplished experts in the field appropriate to the subject of each video. Our presenters include highly respected college professors, award-winning journalists, successful entrepreneurs, and more.”
