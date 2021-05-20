When students can focus on the connection between them and their artwork instead of the connection between a computer and the internet, it makes room for more learning and creativity.
The Prairie Arts Center hopes to foster those things in students by moving its Art Camp back to a physical learning format.
Students aged 6-14 will have full access to the six-week lineup of four-day in-person camps. Each camp will explore the works of a different artist, including the illustrations of Mary Blair, the unique poems of Shel Silverstein and the paintings of Georgia O’Keefe.
The 2020 version of the camps were held virtually and, though different from what will take place this summer, were still impactful according to Prairie Arts Center General Manager Meghan Brasuell.
“They weren’t as long as our normal six-hour camp is,” Brasuell said. ”They were an hour and a half. They were very successful. We were full for all of our age groups and we did them over Zoom… we got really great positive feedback.”
Brasuell expects the camps to be even better this year when instructors can get deeper into the learning with the students.
“I really feel like we bridge the gap,” Brasuell said. “We get to spend more time with the kids, so we’ll have longer projects and get deeper into our mediums.”
All camps run from 10 a.m to 3 p.m Tuesday through Friday, starting June 8. Students are instructed to bring a sack lunch, as well as a light snack. In addition, campers are told to wear clothes that can get messy and closed-toe shoes for going outside — another benefit of holding the camps in-person.
It’’s nice when you’ve been inside-focused on something to get outside,” Brasuell said. “Every kid needs that opportunity.”
Tuition is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. Masks are required, and students are encouraged to bring a water bottle.
Students are split into two groups based on age and will explore and experiment with the tools and works of many different artists.
“We take everything and we look at it through the eyes of an artist,” Brasuell said. “You’re really going to get a chance to work in all different mediums including drawing, collage work, painting, 3D work. There’s lots of opportunities.”
To RSVP, register at artscenter.okstate.edu/register/view/form or call 405-744-1535.
