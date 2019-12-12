Just because it is cold outside doesn’t mean kids can’t have fun.
That is what the workshops at the Prairie Arts Center are proving. For a couple of hours a day, kids can go and paint with their friends or make collages or any arts and crafts they can put their mind to.
Prairie Arts Center’s Meghan Brasuell said the workshops have been good for both the center and for families who need something for their kids to do.
“It is all different mediums and we try to run the gamut, so we have collage, we have painting, we have a journal book they will get to tear apart and put back together for the new year,” Brasuell said. “There are pop-up cards and they can make several different ones to give to family and friends. We just try to have a different array of opportunities for kids, so if they like to draw, they can do more drawing and they want to paint or do collage, it gives them a chance to do those things.”
Wednesday afternoon, there was a large group of kids making and painting putty, following up getting to make paper lantern owls on Tuesday. Other events just in December include such things as rubber stamp making and a mixed media standing snowman.
Brasuell said the workshops are a supplement to the art academy that runs for six weeks in two sessions: once in the spring and another in the fall.
“This is just a supplement for that, to give kids an opportunity who don’t get a chance to do that to get to come and do one project a day and get a gift or give it to a friend,” Brasuell said. “It is a way for them to get to participate in the holidays.”
The workshops and the art academy at the Stillwater institution have also been a way for kids to make friends.
“We get to see a lot of the same kids from our academy and then a whole bunch of new ones who have sports or do something else during the fall so they can come do this,” Brasuell said. “…“We get a lot of friends who tell someone who then tell someone else. It is one of our favorite times of the year because we get to do a lot of quick, easy, artful things for people to give.”
The Prairie Arts Center, located north of the library on Duck Street, is open every day but Sunday and Monday. Brasuell said it is open to anyone – even adults – who want to express their artistry.
“Anybody can come by if they want,” Brasuell said. “They just need to register in advance so we know how many kids to expect each day. You can register all the way up to the day of. We are pretty flexible. We try to keep it really easy for people and then if the parents need a last-minute shopping opportunity, they can drop them off for an hour and a half and maybe go get some shopping done, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.