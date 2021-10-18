YALE – A Tulsa contractor has begun preparatory work on reconstruction of State Highway 51 between the western city limits of Yale and the junction of State Highway 18.
“Becco crews have begun clearing trees and excavating sections of right-of-way to improve drainage along the 4-mile route,” said Kevin Arnold, manager of the state Transportation Department’s Field District 4 Stillwater Construction Residency.
Some traffic will be diverted onto temporary shoulders while the deteriorated two-lane highway is torn out and rebuilt one lane at a time, Arnold said. “Motorists can expect lane shifts as the project progresses,” said Lisa Shearer-Salim, public information manager in the Strategic Communications Division of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
“The reconstructed route will have 12-foot-wide asphalt driving lanes with 8- to 10-foot-wide asphalt shoulders,” said Cody Boyd of ODOT’s Strategic Communications Division.
A $10,685,000 contract on the project was awarded June 10 to Becco Contractors. The work began earlier this month and is expected to continue into next fall, ODOT reported.
The section of SH-51 that will be overhauled was constructed 54 years ago, in 1967, and was last resurfaced 25 years ago, in 1996, ODOT records reflect.
“This improvement project is the first of four envisioned for SH-51 in and near Yale in ODOT’s eight-year construction work plan,” Arnold noted.
A pavement rehabilitation project extending from the Payne/Creek County line east to the SH-99 intersection north of Oilton is scheduled to go out for bids in Fiscal Year 2025.
Reconstruction of the SH-51 pavement from the east side of Yale eastward to the Payne-Creek county line is scheduled for bid letting in FY 2026.
Reconstruction of all four lanes of the highway through Yale, with sidewalks on each side of the street, is tentatively scheduled for bid letting in FY 2027.
