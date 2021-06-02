Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill has a lot to say about keeping the community safe during inclement weather. He wants to ensure residents are safe and prepared.
Hill said it boils down to preparation.
“Knowing what types of threats can occur in your community is a big part of preparedness,” Hill said. “Someone that has lived in Oklahoma, and more specifically, Stillwater, are aware of the threats that can impact their day.”
As Oklahoma moves into tornado season, now is the time to get prepared and learn what the community has to offer.
The City of Stillwater has a storm shelter registry available on its website for community members interested in registering their storm shelters.
“We use this database in the event that a tornado would impact the community,” Hill said. “When we identify the affected area, we can overlay the storm shelters in that area and send emergency response crews to check those shelters, to ensure that everyone is able to get out of their shelter.”
Hill said SEMA doesn’t contact every storm shelter owner, but if they have a reason to believe someone may be trapped, contact will be made.
When is the appropriate time to take action?
Hill said the most important thing to know is the difference between a watch and a warning.
A watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms. They are issued for large areas and can be in effect for several hours. But a warning means residents should take action immediately, because severe weather is occurring.
The outside sirens are activated as early as possible to allow people to take cover, but they may only be activated seconds or minutes before, so having a plan for safety is a necessity, Hill said.
“This is not the time to leave your residence and try to seek shelter elsewhere,” Hill said. “We encourage all persons to seek shelter before storms become severe.”
Stillwater doesn’t have any public storm shelters, so Hill urges the community to seek shelter with people they know, especially if they aren’t living in a sturdy structure.
Some trailer parks may have designated shelters for residents, Hill said.
He recommends making plans for all members of the household when seeking shelter.
“Pets are part of the family, and they need to be considered during your planning phase. When you exercise your plan, you should exercise with your pets. This will help you determine the amount of time, care and consideration they will need as part of the family,” Hill said.
Being able to hear the tornado sirens is another critical part of keeping the community safe. SEMA is updating 22 storm sirens and replacing them with louder and larger sirens.
“The new sirens can be heard much further than the current sites and have a much deeper tone,” Hill said. “We will take 10 sites from the current system, upgrade them with voice capabilities and increase their sound capabilities, make them louder and locate them in our heavily populated outdoor locations.”
Those heavily populated outdoor locations include Lake Carl Blackwell, Oklahoma State University and Lake McMurtry.
The current system has 56 sites and the upgraded system will have 32 sites that will cover all of Stillwater.
Hill wants the community to be prepared even if Stillwater doesn’t experience severe weather, and he said SEMA is here to help when needed.
“Have a plan and practice your plan,” he said.
