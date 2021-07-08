Payne County has renewed its membership in the National Association of Counties for the next fiscal year. Membership in NACo costs Payne County $1,500 and provides benefits to the county and its residents, including a prescription drug discount program that District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said saved residents $7,500 last year.
An estimated 17.6 percent of Payne County's residents under age 65 do not have health insurance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Reding encouraged people to consider the plan as an option for saving money on medications.
“All a person has to do is pick up a prescription discount card at the table on the second floor (of the Administration Building) and use the card when purchasing prescriptions,” he said.
A mail-order prescription program, which requires enrollment, also offers discounts on medications for residents and their pets.
On June 14, the commissioners also approved paying $240,677 for worker’s compensation insurance through the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
They selected the option of paying in one lump sum on or before July 31. A second option would have allowed the county to pay in installments with a second installment due on January 31 and would have cost approximately $3,500 more.
The commissioners also approved a road crossing permit request by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a two-inch pipeline that will cross Jardot Street north of 19th street to provide natural gas to the Stillwater Springs housing addition.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
