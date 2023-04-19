The Booker T. Washington School at 619 West 12th Avenue has been lovingly referred to as “the beating heart of the community.”
The halls were once filled with Black students, staff and teachers – a place where learning and hope abounded. Yet for decades, it has been sitting vacant and filled with trash, old office equipment and debris.
But this Saturday the historic Black school will finally receive some love and care from the community.
The City of Stillwater, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and the Washington School Alumni Association are teaming up for a Washington School Clean-Up Day.
“It’s a great time to be open and really spend some time looking at the building and interacting with the building,” said Oklahoma State University History Professor and Public Historian Laura Arata.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Southern Woods Park splash pad. The work begins at 10 a.m.
The work will be difficult and dirty, so volunteers are encouraged to dress accordingly – like wearing work boots and work gloves. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own tools such as rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows.
“It’s really important that people understand, this is day one of what’s going to be multiple days,” Arata said. “The building looks rough … it look like it’s been through some things because it has been through something. But the bones are good and we’ve had that confirmed but all different kinds of professionals, including the state historic preservation office.”
For Arata, it’s a dream come true and the next step in the right direction to preserving the historic Black school and property.
In March 2021, Arata led a group of engineers and public history students through Washington School to assess the building’s condition. She submitted an application that helped get the building on the list of Most Endangered Places, a designation meant to raise awareness of historic structures in need of preservation.
“It was so exciting to find out that the building was in much better shape than we had been led to believe or then we’d anticipated,” Arata said. “That was the first moment of hope that maybe we really could save this.”
Arata lives right down the street from the school. When she first dreamed of helping reclaim the property for the City, she said most people were kind, but not necessarily encouraging.
“Everyone thought it was just kind of an impossible dream,” Arata said. “So it really is humbling – we’ve made some real progress.”
In late 2011, a developer asked the Stillwater City Council to rezone the property from public use to office use, with plans to demolish the existing school building and build an office complex.
In 2012, the City Council agreed after the developer offered to donate bricks from the building and give $2,000 along with a space on the property to build a memorial to Washington School, but that project ultimately stalled.
The City of Stillwater finalized the purchase of the building and property in December 2022, thanks to an anonymous donor’s generous gift of $250,000.
“Securing the ownership of this building back to the city is huge,” Arata said. “That gives us a really good partner to work with – and it is going to take a partnership to save this building.”
City Communications Specialist Michelle Charles has been coordinating the event and said the goal is to clear the building of trash, old furniture and debris and then to evaluate what needs to be done.
She has been passionate about helping for a long time and has been collecting rolling dumpsters and dust masks for volunteers.
“The school was once a place of hope, encouragement, learning and positivity,” Charles said. “It’s (still) a beautiful, useable place.”
Originally built in the 1930s, Booker T. Washington School is one of three remaining Black schools in Oklahoma and the only one with the potential to be preserved, according to Preservation Oklahoma’s 2022 Most Endangered Places list.
In the first half of the 20th century, Oklahoma was home to more than 50 Black schools. The school alumni commonly refer to Washington School as the only remaining structure documenting the history of Black Stillwater.
Arata said that cities like Tulsa or Oklahoma City were big enough to have a black school, but most of them did not survive, especially buildings from that period. Buildings that remain are in areas that are prone to natural disaster and have not had the best upkeep. And of all the Black towns in Oklahoma, only a few still have remnants of a school building – but none that are really intact.
“It comes up in (Stillwater) community stories again and again – it’s special because they built it with their own hands,” Arata said. “It was built by that community for that community.”
The ceiling in the gymnasium is made out of redwood building material and is holding up well for not having had anybody care about it or replace the exterior roof for years.
City Manager Norman McNickle said the building has unique architecture and hopes that with grant opportunities and financial support from organizations, the City will be able to restore the structure.
“We’re excited to have this property back in City hands,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “We’re grateful to the donor who made that happen.”
After the monumental Supreme Court Case Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, the desegregation of schools led to Washington students being integrated into the Stillwater Public School system beginning in 1956.
In the years following, the building was used as a community service building, a daycare, a space for after-school programs and a domestic violence shelter – and even a community Christmas store at one point.
But McNickle said that, fortunately, the building is in “pretty good shape.”
Several possibilities for the gym include restoring the gym for public events and using the front of the building for historic displays, McNickle said.
The Washington School Clean-Up Day stands as a testament that in this complicated time, many people are coming together to learn from each other, have hard conversations, move forward and make something really powerful that will serve the whole community, Arata said.
Those who have been involved in the process of reclaiming the property and buildings have come a long way. That they’re ready to go inside and have a cleanup day is monumental.
“We’re not going to get the whole thing cleaned up on Saturday (but) we’re going to make a little dent,” Arata said.
And, she added to those who might consider volunteering, “Don’t let the dirt intimidate you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.