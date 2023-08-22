As the Stillwater Public Schools district finishes its second full week of school, administrators remain focused on helping teenagers avoid substance abuse.
Lindy Zamborsky, the district’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports and Prevention Grant coordinator, is implementing a new program from the Oklahoma State Department of Education that’s supported by several funding streams.
The program, which officially started on July 1, provides funds paid out over three years and will help with assessing the most crucial needs of substance abuse.
It’s based on four key elements: screening, multi-level prevention system, progress monitoring and data-based decision making.
Zamborsky said the top three substance abuses most commonly found in the district are nicotine, alcohol and marijuana.
“We actually have been doing mental health and substance abuse training with all of the faculty and staff,” Zamborsky said. “There’s always this perception that everyone is doing drugs everywhere, and that’s not true in the least, but we want to make sure that students don’t try something early on.”
She said vaping devices are becoming more attractive to kids, and they contain either nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
“They come in fun flavors that taste like fruit punch or grape, and they’ve got fun names, as well,” Zamborsky said. “But you don’t know if it’s nicotine or marijuana because you can’t tell unless you investigate.”
Vaping devices can look like a highlighter, crayon or pen. The concern is that administrators are seeing younger students vaping.
“Back in the day, you might not have a conversation with your student until they started high school, or now it’s junior high or middle school,” Zamborsky said. “But really those conversations need to be happening in elementary schools.”
Jordan Westbrook, a licensed clinical social worker and regional officer for Grand Mental Health in Payne County, said the top three substances abused in the state are alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine use – and preventing the onset of any substance is key.
“The chances that the person that was exposed to that substance much younger will develop a problem with that particular substance is much higher,” Westbrook said. “We’re always wanting to do whatever we can to prevent the onset of first use of any substance … alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, vaping, prescription drugs.”
According to the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services during the 2021-22 school year, 13.5 percent of teen girls used vaping devices and 8.3 percent teen boys used vaping devices within a 30-day period.
About 19.4 percent of 12th-graders used vaping devices and 12.9 percent of 10th-graders used vaping devices during the same year.
Parental disapproval of vaping was more than 90 percent across sixth-12th grades.
“We have a very high rate of parents saying and putting out rules and expectations and guidance for their children that this is the wrong thing to do,” Westbrook said. “We have parents on board. This is exactly what we want to see.”
But, he added, “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this increase.”
For other substance abuses, he’s seen parental attitudes shift.
“I found a decrease in parents and guardians reporting that they would feel it was wrong or very wrong for their students to use marijuana,” Westbrook said.
For sixth-graders, only 18.4 percent of parents said they were favorable toward their teenagers’ drug use. But the percentages rose from there: for eighth-graders, 25.9 percent of parents were favorable; for 10th-graders, 36.2 percent were favorable; and for 12th-graders, 34.6 percent of parents were favorable.
What caused the shift?
Westbrook thinks it may be that some parents don’t see some experimental drug use as a problem.
“Parents themselves are probably leaning into this, ‘Well, I did it, and I’m okay,’ or ‘I remember when I was in high school and I tried this or I tried that, and I realized it wasn’t for me,’” Westbrook said. “It was a thing – and it still is – for the parents of the kids who are in high school now.”
Marijuana and alcohol have been around for a long time, he said. It’s also a cultural issue across the state and the nation.
Parents have an assumption that if teenagers experiment at home in a safe way when their parents are home, it’s not a problem.
“The problem with that is it just tends to send a message to a young person that their parent is okay with this stuff,” Westbrook said.
Zamborsky said parents may not realize that drugs today are not like the ‘70s and ‘80s. Back then, marijuana had a 2 to 3 percent THC level, but today levels are about 85 to 90 percent THC.
“They’re much more potent,” she said. “They’re much more easy to get addicted to.”
Fentanyl use is a growing concern. Because it’s a synthetic opioid, it’s simple to make in a lab, but it’s completely undetectable, Westbrook said. Years ago, there may have been fake scares about the drug, but now it’s real – with some types that look like pills or vitamins.
In her studies, Zamborsky has seen some deceptive nicotine packaging.
“I’ve seen things called ‘puff bars’ with a concentrated nicotine,” Zamborsky said. “And they’ve seen kids going through a puff bar in two days and that’s equivalent to two and a half packs of cigarettes.”
SPS plans to administer the OPNA survey this fall for sixth-graders, eighth-graders, 10th-graders and 12th-graders. The survey will include questions about substance use, psychological distress and social media addiction (a new component this year).
They will start small with more prevention measures for elementary school students and a look at overall school climate. First steps include a needs assessment and a readiness assessment that will be conducted over the next month or so.
“That will help determine the true direction of the grant and where we’re going to focus a lot of our efforts,” Zamborsky said. “We’re going to do a lot of education about what is out there and what parents need to be made aware of.”
Parents can help teenagers understand the risks and encourage them to get engaged in healthy activities such as sports, clubs or other extracurricular activities, Westbrook said. Parents should have a balanced approach to talking with their kids about substance abuse – the risks, dangers and expectations that they have around the topic.
Having a goal or a future in mind will help many teenagers see the dangers of substance abuse – when they know that “any of this experimentation … is only going to ‘get in my way, only going to slow me down or create a stumbling block for me that I don’t need,’” he said.
Whether it’s a profession, education or a personal passion, this focus gives teenagers a reason to focus beyond the here and now.
“That is really and truly the essence of prevention of substance use,” Westbrook said. “It’s getting young people involved in positive activities, in pro-social activities, in healthy activities – and helping them wrap their mind around their future in a way that they can see that it’s going to be a positive one for them.”
