June is Pride Month and members of the LGBTQ+ community had reason to celebrate with a recent Supreme Court ruling in their favor.
On June 15, the Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 vote that no person could be denied a job or fired on the basis of sexual orientation.
This was a celebratory decision for the LGBTQ+ community as it protects gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees in America.
Atira Feliciano, OSU alumnae and an active participant in the Payne County Pride community, said this is just a step toward equal rights in society.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this hearing happened during Pride Month,” Feliciano said. “I’m just glad justice was able to prevail. We’re one step closer to having a more equitable society and it gives me some relief that this now includes workplace protection.”
Workplace discrimination has been a battle the community has struggled to overcome for decades. It was also a defeat for Donald Trump’s administration, which last week sought to roll back an Obama-era regulation on health care for transgender patients.
“No one should have to hide who they are in order to get and maintain a job,” Feliciano said.
Feliciano attended the 2019 Payne County Pride Festival, which was the first official pride event for the county and Stillwater. The festival included a parade, which attendees were allowed to participate in with friends and family. Many wore glitter on their faces, and rainbow T-shirts to exemplify their allegiance or personal pride.
“It sucks that [this year] we aren’t able to celebrate in person like we planned because of the pandemic,” Feliciano said.
The second annual Payne County Pride Festival was set to take place April 4, but due to COVID-19, the event was postponed. There is currently no official date for the postponed event, but the members of the LGBTQ+ community are adamant about holding a celebration when health officials say it is appropriate to do so.
“We’re here, we’re queer, and COVID-19 is nothing to fear,” a Payne County Pride Facebook (@paynecopride) post reads. “OK, realistically, a healthy fear is good, but we’ll get to have our party eventually.”
Payne County pride organizers also urged the Stillwater LGBTQ+ community to stay strong and mentally healthy although the festival is postponed.
“If you need to talk to someone, The Trevor Project is dedicated to making you feel welcome,” Payne County Pride, Facebook said. “We encourage you to call: 1-866-488-7386.”
“I just hope that we will be able to celebrate Pride Month next year with more freedom than there is now,” Feliciano said. “I hope that we make progress so that our Black and LGBTQ+ community are able to celebrate more safely and more fiercely than we can this year.”
Feliciano said that the LGBTQ+ community can not celebrate without fighting alongside its Black members, allies and Black community as a whole.
“We wouldn’t have pride if it weren’t for Black trans-women, who had to riot against police at Stonewall,” Feliciano said. “You can’t celebrate pride without participating in Black Lives Matter and you can’t support BLM unless you’re including the LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and siblings into the conversation.”
Feliciano said both Black Lives Matter and Pride are fights everyone should be fighting.
For more information and updates on Payne County Pride follow them on Instagram (@paynecountypride), Twitter (@PayneCoPride), and Facebook (Payne County Pride).
