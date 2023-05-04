As the Oklahoma State Legislature argues over securing an education package that benefits all families before the end of the legislative session, one school administrator is optimistic.
Stillwater Christian School Administrator Stacie White believes the tax credits would help her students and families afford the school’s tuition.
“Sure, (parents) would love that, I would love that,” White said. “What a help that would be, but they’re going to be here, anyway.”
The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act passed in the House of Representatives by a 61-31 vote on Tuesday, but House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he would like to see more support for public education.
“We have passed the Senate tax credit plan as a show of good will and compromise,” McCall said in a press release. “The ball is now in the Senate’s court to meet the House halfway on public education funding.”
House Bill 1934 would provide options for private, charter and faith-based schools, including online learning programs, academic tutoring services, textbooks, instructional materials and curriculum and fees for standardized assessments.
Tax credits are based on household income, which includes up to $7,500 for families with an income that does not exceed $75,000.
White said the families at SCS are not there because they have a lot of money. She said that some private or charter schools in Oklahoma City or Tulsa can charge up to $20,000 a year for tuition (Casady School in Oklahoma County charges $23,225), but here she works hard to keep tuition affordable.
Current tuition at SCS is $5,660 per year for students in fifth-10th grade, $5,355 for students in K4-fourth grade and $5,050 for students in pre-K.
“I look at my job (as a way) to support the teachers, families and the kiddos,” White said. “We’re looking at that partnership between the church, the parents and the school.”
White taught in public school and didn’t consider other options until her youngest child was in first grade and began to struggle. Only then did she move her daughter to SCS, eventually becoming administrator.
SCS parents drive from Cushing, Perkins, Perry, Yale, Ripley, Coyle and Wellston. White said she wishes people understood that this is no small sacrifice for the families.
“Sometimes I think (people) just look at the money,” White said. “Even without the money, my parents are already here with their students.”
White said she knows of families who would like their children to attend, but they can’t afford to send their children to SCS. Living in Stillwater limits their opportunities, but they somehow make ends meet.
“I’ve had parents sell cars and makes sacrifices because they want their child to have a Christian education or (they) go get a second job,” White said. “I love Stillwater, but it is Stillwater and they’re not going to have the opportunity for high-paying jobs as much … unless they’re at OSU or a coach or something like that.”
She said that SCS focuses on more than academics.
“It’s that kingdom education, because that’s what’s going to make a difference … and all that’s going to matter 10,000 years from now,” White said. “Everybody has (a worldview).”
Keeping accountable
White said SCS follows state guidelines for academics and is under the National Association of Christian Schools, a nationally recognized association that she answers to. She also meets regularly with Sunnybrook staff since the church bought the building as a way to support the school.
There are 18 churches represented in the school’s 145 students.
Her teachers all have teaching degrees and are certified through the state (or another state). In addition, they are certified through ACSI and complete continuing education hours.
Some of the curriculum they use includes Oklahoma Agriculture in the Classroom and Literacy First. In the past, they have also used LETRS, a program that develops teachers and administrators in the science of reading.
Even for all that, her teachers see their position as more than just a job.
“Our teachers get paid half of what public school teachers get paid,” White said.
White stays in contact with staff at SPS, and typically touches base with them once a week.
“We have a great working relationship with Stillwater Public Schools,” White said. “We are after the same goal – and that’s to educate our kiddos. My parents just want a kingdom education part to that.”
Students at SCS are tested every nine weeks. Some are also served by the district with specials like speech and other classes.
“We want to stay on the same page as they are, talk the same language,” White said. “So that when and if students switch over, we’re doing the same kind of thing.”
She said they possibly jump through more hoops so that they maintain strict requirements.
“Why would parents want to send their child to a place with no regulations?” White said. “Usually our kiddos here have higher ACT scores … and if I’m following state standards, that is only a result of that.”
White said SCS purposely keeps class size small to focus on their students.
“We never go over 15 per class which makes a huge difference,” White said. “A teacher can (look over) every shoulder and see what they’re working on and help them individually.”
Still, some concerns
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, has some concerns with the current education package.
One concern involves the taxpayer. He said the plan that Gov. Kevin Stitt has in place and that the House and Senate seem to have agreed on is a refundable tax credit that uses money from the general fund.
“If my tax bill is $500, not only do I not pay that $500, but I get another $7,000 under the Governor’s plan, and that’s not my taxpayer dollars,” Fugate said. “That’s everybody else’s taxpayer dollars.”
Another concern is student admission.
“In the public school, they are required to take all students,” Fugate said. “Private schools choose which students they will educate. They have interview processes.”
He said school choice is far more appropriately named than those on the other side of the question would care to admit, because the reality is that the schools choose.
“(Private) schools choose which kids and which families they will admit,” Fugate said.
Tracking the money
Statewide school expenditures cost $7,489,412,831 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a review by the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System for the Oklahoma State Department of Education. With 698,577 students enrolled, the cost per pupil was $10,720.06.
In Stillwater, the cost per pupil was $9,900 in 2021.
“We’re taking $5,000, and not only do they not have that child, but they still have the money,” White said. “We have less to work with, so we work harder with what we have. We have to be very careful where the money goes and what we’re doing with it.”
Critics of the education package worry that the tax credits will incentivize some educators to start schools of their own solely for financial gain.
“The reality is that there is no transparency associated for the taxpayer,” Fugate said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, the parents will be the ones who will be keeping an eye on it.’ Well, they don’t have access to the financial records of the school anymore than the public does. There is no public accounting of those funds that are being expended by the school.”
Fugate said his colleagues are looking out for Oklahoma taxpayers.
“It’s our responsibility in the legislation to make sure that those dollars are being spent wisely,” Fugate said.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said parents send their kids to private school for different reasons.
“I think that (they should) have that ability to choose, sure,” Ranson said. “But should state taxpayer dollars pay for private school? The only thing that we are charged to do in our Constitution is to support a system of public education – that is plain and simple in the Constitution.”
She said that State Superintendent Ryan Walters talks about students, not systems.
“That is our job to fund a system, and even with this tax credit, that’s a system,” Ranson said. “It’s the sound bites that are used to sell parent choice.”
White said the tax credits are available on a semester-by-semester basis.
“If parents ever withdrew (their children) even before the semester was out there are penalties,” White said. “There are regulations parents have to follow in order to receive the money. I think they have already thought about what could happen.”
She said the current push by the legislators to provide options for parents is more about putting education back in the hands of parents than anything else.
“Parents should have a right to educate their child as they see fit,” White said. “If they want their children to have a Christian education, then they should be able to get that with tax dollars they’re already paying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.