Oklahoma’s private school voucher program grew by 24% last year, according to the annual report by the Department of Education. The Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship was awarded to 1,245 special-needs students who received funds totaling $9.1 million.
The Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program, established by the Legislature in 2010, allows parents or legal guardians to subsidize private school tuition for their children who live with disabilities. Eligibility was expanded in 2017 to children in foster care and children adopted out of state custody.
There were 74 private schools statewide with students who applied for the scholarship program.
Stillwater Christian School was the only private Stillwater school that had applicants, which totaled 18.
Of those 18 applicants, eight were denied, and fewer than three students withdrew applications or declined the funds.
Stillwater Christian School received $22,554.02 in scholarship funds, making the amount each student received around $3,200.
Of the 1,410 applicants who applied statewide, 520 were new to the program and 890 were renewals, according to the report. There were 142 students whose applications were declined or withdrawn.
Although the 23 students whose applications were declined represented a 44% increase over the previous year, that was still a small percentage of the total.
Of the overall total of students whose race or ethnicity was reported, about 50% are white, 15% are two or more races, 13% are Hispanic, 11% are Native American and 11% are Black. The rest fell into other categories.
Income status was reported for 1,106 participants; of those, 243 were considered low-income (22%).
Of the applicants, 26% were listed as having “other health impairments.” The top special-needs of students who applied also included 25% with autism, 13% with specific learning disabilities and 13% with speech and language impairments.
States with similar programs require the reporting of academic outcomes like graduation rates or test scores, but Oklahoma does not, according to the report.
The scholarship covers expenses like enrollment, registration, or application fees, textbook fees, technology fees, activity fees, testing and assessment fees and fees for school uniforms, if paid directly to the school, according to the Department of Education.
