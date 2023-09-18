One elementary school in the Stillwater Public Schools district had a special guest for Constitution Week.
Dressed in a colonial-era outfit, Jeannie Sneed, treasurer of the Cimarron Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, met with three different third-grade classes at Skyline.
Her goal, as part of DAR, was to not only educate students about the Constitution, but also to promote literacy.
“We’ve tried to develop relationships with schools for two reasons,” Sneed said. “One is Constitution Week and activities we might do, but also we’re really interested in literacy, and that’s one of the major goals.”
Sixty third-graders from three classes at Skyline Elementary School listened intently to a reading of the book “A More Perfect Union: The Story of Our Constitution,” watched a musical video called “Schoolhouse Rock: The Preamble” and played a game – like a puzzle – that included putting sections of the Preamble in correct order.
Each student received a bookmark with a portion of the Preamble to the Constitution printed on it, an American flag and a patriotic pencil.
DAR has promoted Read Across America, a year-round program focusing on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources.
Erin Vaughn, a third-grade social studies and science educator at Skyline, said she was glad Sneed came to visit her classroom and said the students paid attention to the reading and loved the questions.
“(Sneed) really made the presentation come to life when she came dressed up,” Vaughn said. “Learning about the Constitution is so important. It provides us with the history of the United States and our rights as citizens. This also will build a strong base for the rest of the history we get to learn this year.”
Sneed said the Cimarron Chapter of DAR has emphasized literacy in the past year.
“We’ve established a literacy committee … and we’re trying to find our niche and where can we contribute the most and see some good results,” Sneed said. “So getting in with the schools is really helpful.”
The Consolidated Appropriations Act mandates that local educational institutions hold an educational program on the United States Constitution the week of Sept. 17-23. The Constitution is taught in all pertinent history classes in the district, with a portion of the day on Constitution Day devoted to the remembrance, structure and application of the Constitution.
“We just feel like it’s important to educate students as much as possible about the importance of the Constitution,” Sneed said. “We talk about the Bill of Rights and how important the Bill of Rights is to them.”
She said one of the big points she tells students is that decisions are made by the people.
“(We) teach them that we are the people and we need to vote, we need to take responsibility to be well informed about the topics and about what is going on in our country,” Sneed said. “We talked about the freedom of speech and what the First Amendment really means to us … the more kids hear it, the more they’re going to realize … it’s really important that we protect those rights.”
Sneed is a former college professor and researcher and taught at both Kansas State University and Iowa State University. She was the head of hospitality management dietetics.
Sneed said it isn’t easy to spread the word about literacy and the Constitution because none of the Cimarron chapter members have children attending school in the district.
“I don’t have children, I retired,” Sneed said. “This is where I’m originally from, but moved back (to).”
Last year, members of DAR contacted Stillwater Christian School and then put together packets to give to each student that included coloring sheets, flags and pencils.
“One of the teachers contacted me and said, ‘Would you all come out and read to our kids?’” Sneed said. “(I said), ‘Of course.’”
That opened the door to more programs, including promoting literacy through a Christmas program and Presidents’ Day program. A connection between DAR and a Skyline staff member made the Constitution Week presentation possible on Monday, Sneed said. She will also be visiting Stillwater Christian School on Friday.
DAR is a nonprofit organization founded over 125 years ago. Members of DAR are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children – in addition to honoring and supporting those who serve the nation. They volunteer in local chapters and focus their grassroots efforts on the mission of DAR.
More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded, and they became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world.
