Two Oklahoma State University graduates are developing a hybrid rock climbing and bouldering gym in downtown Stillwater to share their love of the sport with the community they have come to love.
The proposal has created excitement among people who have been working to redevelop rundown properties and create quality of life amenities.
Now Alberto Gallardo and Esteffany Davalos Elizondo of Gaia Holdings LLC just have to put together enough cash to get their ambitious dream on the road to becoming a reality.
On Monday, the City Council, meeting in its capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, approved $462,740 in assistance for the project.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames told the trustees it qualifies for 22% of the more than $2 million in total costs because it’s seen as a significant development that “checks a lot of boxes” and would push redevelopment in downtown Stillwater further south, past the traffic circle at 10th Avenue and Main Street.
“As we all know, that end of Main Street needs a little love,” she said. “ … It’s a wonderful project that will bring life to an underserved area.”
While they were approved for a sizable amount, it’s less than they asked for and, because the City of Stillwater has used up its available funding to provide development incentives in advance, unless something changes, the money will be recovered after the fact or on a pay-as-you-go basis.
That upfront cash could make or break the project, Gallardo told the TIF Review Committee that made the recommendation in April. Not having the funds to get the project started could delay it for a year or two while they get more capital.
It’s a passion project for Gallardo and Elizondo, who have demanding careers but spend their free time rock climbing and working with an organization that supports resilience in kids as a way to offset the impact of childhood trauma and help them live healthier, happier, more productive lives.
Elizondo is a certified challenge course instructor who has worked as a staff member and route setter at indoor climbing facilities. According to their presentation, between the two of them, they have 20 years of combined experience climbing indoors and outdoors across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and Norway.
Rock climbing is a sport that has a lot to teach anyone, they say and they have seen the confidence it builds in children.
It’s been available for Oklahoma State University students at the Colvin Center, but people who don’t have access to that facility have had to drive to the Oklahoma City or Tulsa metros to climb.
They want to make it available to the whole community, they said. But they are working with OSU Wellness and already have a relationship with the OSU Outdoor Adventure program that runs the university’s climbing wall.
Stillwater Climbing was originally envisioned as a bouldering gym – a climbing facility where people work at lower heights and move more horizontally – that could be developed in an existing building like the old 1907 Meat Co. building on Main Street. They thought they might be able to do that for about $500,000.
But when they couldn’t find the right space, they began thinking about buying land and building from scratch, which opened up more possibilities and allowed them to literally aim higher.
Because they needed a certain height, wanted to be in downtown and wanted to help elevate the area instead of putting up a big metal building, the budget got pushed to its current $2.1 million.
As envisioned, Stillwater Climbing would be an attractive 7,000 square foot building with stone accents and a modern flair. The angled roof is designed to allow enough space for a climbing wall in addition to the bouldering structure.
It would be built on two lots at 1017 and 1013 S. Main St. that currently contain two older homes. Reames said the climbing gym would be an improvement that increases the property value significantly and generates increased tax assessments that feed the TIF fund.
Gallardo said they plan to include a work out area, a juice bar, a small retail area and an area for events like birthday parties. They will offer after-school and summer programs for children and both plan to work in the facility.
Arvest Bank, which is working on the financing, is very supportive of the project, Reames said. It’s working with the Small Business Administration and trying to figure out how to move it forward.
Gallardo said he is confident in the business model and will continue to apply to SBA.
Having spent time living in Oklahoma City and seeing the transformation of the Paseo, Plaza and Midtown districts, it’s important to Gallardo and Elizondo that the project enhance downtown.
“At the end of the day, we’re residents of Stillwater and so we want to see something beautiful there,” he said.
The trustees were also enthusiastic about the project and expressed a willingness to revisit the application and consider making some money available upfront if funds that are currently tied up for another project that has not moved forward become available. Reames said she hopes to know something this week.
In the meantime, city staff will begin working with them on a development agreement.
Trustee Kevin Clark said believes the development will inspire other projects in the area.
