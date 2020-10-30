Prosecutors seek to match blood found at Oswalt's residence with victim

Earl Oswalt Jr., is toward the end of his jury trial, where the jury will determine if the state of Oklahoma has provided enough evidence for Oswalt to be found guilty.
He is charged with second-degree murder or the alternative manslaughter in the first degree.
The jury must determine if the victim, Chelsey Chaffin died by strangulation and/or assault and battery.
If they decide strangulation, Oswalt will be charged with second-degree murder. If they decide she died by assault and battery, they have to choose manslaughter.
All of this would have to be determined despite law enforcement never finding Chaffin's body. Oswalt is accused of disposing of the body in the Cimarron River in May 2019.
Thursday was Oswalt’s fourth day of trial.
To start Thursday's proceedings, defense attorney Jarrod Stevenson finished his cross examination with Agent Lynda Stevens with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent called CJ Kinman with the Stillwater Medical Center. She was the registered nurse on duty the day Oswalt went to SMC for treatment.
She testified in court that Oswalt told her he was jumped by three men outside a bar, who then followed Oswalt home and continued to assault him before wrecking his residence.
Kinman testified that Oswalt had multiple injuries including lacerations, bruising and scratch marks on his chest. She also told the court he was covered in blood, but she had no way of knowing whose blood it was. She told the court the blood on his chest couldn’t have come from the superficial scratches on Oswalt’s chest.
Stevenson cross examined Kinman and asked about the treatment of Oswalt’s hands. She testified neither she nor the doctor provided treatment of Oswalt’s hand or injury to the hand. This was important because Investigator Rockford Brown documented swelling to Oswalt’s right hand compared to the left hand.
Vincent redirected and asked if any other nurse documented injury to Oswalt’s hand. She said they did because Oswalt complained of pain.
“It says left rib pain and right hand pain,” Kinman told the court.
The next witness called was Bill Hedrick, an agent with OSBI who works on crime scenes. He was one of the crime scene agents that searched the Oswalt residence June 3.
Photos of the crime scene were shown to the jury as well as a 3D scan that depicted the residence. The photos depicted holes in the wall, suspected blood spatter and the damaged cabinet.
Oswalt's vehicle was processed by Hedrick on June 11. In the vehicle were red fibers and a hair with a root attached.
Stevenson cross examined Hedrick and went back through the suspected blood stains and their locations.
The last witness called was Senior Criminalist Anthony Birchfield.
Vincent asked him about the DNA of all the blood spatters, seminal fluids and other items that contained DNA.
It was determined that the majority of the blood found around the house either belonged to Oswalt, or it couldn’t be confirmed as blood.
Birchfield said he had no way of knowing when the blood had gotten there.
Chaffin’s mother, Michelle LeShore had a buccal swab to determine how close the DNA was to Chaffin. Although LeShore’s DNA wouldn’t put the matches at 100%, it would be 99.9% that the DNA belonged to one of LeShore’s children. Only one item could not be excluded with a 99.9% match to LeShore’s DNA, and that was subflooring in the hall. The DNA extracted from the subflooring in the hall was suspected to be blood.
There was partial DNA that couldn’t be determined as LeShore due to needing DNA from Chaffin.
In court it was determined the DNA could match Oswalt, couldn’t be confirmed as blood, Oswalt couldn’t be excluded or LeShore couldn’t be excluded.
Stevenson cross examined Birchfield.
He also asked Birchfield to elaborate on the DNA analysis and went over each item and the results.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Monday.
