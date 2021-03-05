Phillip Kelly is not only the Police Chief of the Yale Police Department, but he is also City Manager of Yale.
Kelly has been police chief for seven years, but served at the department for 35 years.
Kelly was a reserve officer from 1986 to 2013, the year he became police chief.
He said he also worked at Pepsico for a number of years starting in 1988, and worked for Pepsi and the Yale PD at the same time. He left Pepsi when he became police chief.
“I managed several sales reps, loaders, drivers, etc. at Pepsico,” Kelly said.
Due to Kelly’s previous management jobs and skills, he was approached to fill in as City Manager of Yale, for a brief time.
“I decided to take the City Manager position, as it was offered, on a short term basis, Interim City Manager. The Yale Commission saw that I had a background in management and decided to allow me to serve,” Kelly said.
Kelly has now served as City Manager for five years, and has learned many things while in this position.
Yale is one of seven cities in Oklahoma that own all four utilities, which is something he learned.
“I have learned more about, electric, water, sewer and natural gas, than I ever thought I would. I have been Interim City Manager for a little over 7 years,” he said.
Being the Chief of Police and City Manager has been challenging for Kelly in several ways.
“My challenges as Police Chief and City Manager are many. Yale Public schools pays us a stipend for an SRO to be at Yale Public Schools. I am a working Police Chief, meaning that I am in uniform and working the streets, handling traffic and all other calls,” Kelly said. “So if something is going on in the City and I need help, the SRO can provide backup. I have a great staff, City Clerk, Utility Supervisor, Librarian and Assistant Chief. If I did not have a great staff, handling these two positions concurrently would be impossible.”
Kelly said his job as a police chief has definitely carried over and helped him with his position as City Manager.
He said his tenure at the Yale Police Department has carried over to him being City Manager, which was helpful.
“As police chief, I am here to help citizens with issues and arrest other citizens who do not follow the rules, Rules of City, County, State,” Kelly said.
“A lot of times, if a person does not know me, they look at me puzzled as being City Manager, with a police uniform on. I am here to help with complaints and to get issues handled, he said.
When he started this position as City Manager, Yale was not in great shape financially.
“After the last, almost five years, Yale is in great shape financially. We are in the process of having a company construct a natural gas pipeline, to get us off of our supplier, that we have had since 2004,” Kelly said. “I have a great staff and great commissioners that believe in the long term goals of growing and moving the City of Yale forward.”
