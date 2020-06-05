Fed up Oklahoma State faculty, students and staff plan to protest Saturday morning outside of North Murray Hall.
The protest is expected to start at 9 a.m. and end within an hour. Erin Dyke, assistant professor of curriculum studies, is a co-organizer of the protest, said she believes a name change is long overdue.
The building is named after William "Alfalfa Bill" H. Murray, the state's ninth governor. He was also known for being a leading advocate for segregation, specifically at the Constitutional Convention. Murray made initiatives and statements to uphold Jim Crow laws, including depriving African Americans of the right to vote.
“The name of Murray Hall has been a source of contention for many years,” Dyke said. “Many students, especially black student leaders have demanded that the name be changed for years.”
Samantha Harris, who is a part of the OSU community, started a petition Wednesday on change.org titled “Change the name of Murray Hall at Oklahoma State University.” The petition asks for 5,000 signatures and has received more than 3,500 as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The petition was arranged after the university took to social media June 2, to express their condolences for the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality.
The tweet said, “To our Black students/employees-we see you, we hear you, we support you,” @okstate. “Your voices matter.”
"Oklahoma State University tweeted about honoring black students; however, a tweet is NOT justice," Harris wrote on change.org. "It is time for Oklahoma State University to put their money where their mouth is, and change the name of Murray Hall! Oklahoma State University’s student body has been fighting this issue for decades, and I believe it is time to bring back the petition to change it!"
Many students replied to the tweet urging the university to change the name of Murray Hall and North Murray Hall immediately.
One tweet from Gregory Samuel, senior and former president of OSU African American Business Student Association (@soloytres) wrote, “Change the NAME! STUDENTS OF COLOR FOR DECADES HAVE BEEN SCREAMING FOR THIS AND THE BOARD OF REGENTS HAS ALWAYS BEEN SILENCE. We need change now! Be the change!! Please…”
OSU released a statement Thursday saying the appeal to remove the name required movement through various levels of administrative action. It says the OSU, understands "the pain that the namesake of Murray Hall creates for many members of our campus community and respect the efforts of the petition to remove Governor Murray’s name from the building."
"In accordance with the Board of Regents policy for removing a name from an OSU facility, the OSU Student Government Association submitted a resolution this spring supporting the removal of Governor Murray’s name from Murray Hall. That resolution was unanimously approved by a committee comprised of representatives from the SGA, Faculty Council, Staff Council, Alumni Association and the OSU Foundation," the release reads. “The request has now been referred to the OSU Facilities Planning and Space Utilization Committee and if approved there, the recommendation will go to the University president who may determine to send the resolution to the OSU A&M Board of Regents for the final decision which will be made in due course,"
That has been the only official communication OSU has produced on the matter.
In a 2018 interview with OSTATE.TV, Judge Thomas Bennett told a story of how the naming of Murray Hall was directly tied to its funding. He said his father, OSU President Henry Bennett and business manager Clint Strong, in a meeting with Murray, used the naming of the building to help secure funding in the legislature and Murray's signature, to get it built.
“By keeping the name OSU is contributing to systematic racial tensions,” Dyke said. “We hope Murray Hall is renamed to someone more worthy of having their name displayed on campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.