A Payne County Sheriff's Deputy is retiring on Friday after many years of service to the community.
Mike Darty has been working in law enforcement for over 40 years.
His interest in law enforcement began his senior year in high school when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers put on a recruiting program for his senior class.
Darty said at that time he wasn’t old enough to join, but he kept checking and looking into it.
“I got kind of interested in them and just kind of waited until I was old enough. Kept checking and occasionally you know looking at it. And finally, went into the military as a volunteer during the Vietnam War, and got into the military police,” Darty said.
Darty didn’t end up being an OHP trooper, but he did gain an impactful career in law enforcement.
Darty worked for the Stillwater Police Department before he retired from there. His retirement from police work didn’t last long the first time.
He eventually joined the PCSO where he has remained the duration of his career.
“I've always been the kind of guy that needed discipline. I retired from the PD, it lasted two two weeks. And I went back to work for the sheriff's office,” Darty said.
Darty said he has been in this career for a long time and watched mentors and people he worked with pass away.
The most recent death of his friend Bobby Jean Tillman put things in perspective for him.
“I recently lost a dear friend that was at the sheriff's office, Bobby Jean Tillman. That kind of sealed it for me. I thought you know, before I go, I want to have fun first. It is time to get out,” Darty said.
He remembered the good and the bad times he has had in his career. He said the good outweighs the bad.
Darty said the worst part of his career was giving death notices and he hated doing that.
The best thing he has ever done was starting the School Resource Officer Program.
“I think the best time I've ever had the most enjoyable part of the job I've ever had was when I started the school resource officer program here in Stillwater,” Darty said.
Darty along with two other men started researching this program. Darty started working there part-time as a second job.
“Bill Lester, Joe Payne and I had been noticing this school resource officer program in other states. So, Bill and I started traveling around the school district here in Oklahoma that had that, and talking and doing the research, and I actually started out part time,” Darty said.
Darty said some of the kids he had for the school resource program still come up to him today.
"I still have kids walking up to me from back then. That's been the best thing I ever did, most rewarding personally,” Darty said.
Even though Darty said he would start this work all over again, he is looking forward to retiring.
“I volunteer at my church a lot, First Assembly in Stillwater. Now I'm one of the cooks on Wednesday nights,” Darty said. “On Wednesday evening service, we have a meal beforehand. I got into doing that because the lady that was doing it got real sick so I took over and now we take turns.”
He also said he does gardening, looks at old cars and just plays around.
Darty is also looking forward to causing mischief with his grandchildren, and he hopes to go back to Alaska one day.
“My wife and I went on a cruise up there about a year ago. I always want to go to Alaska because the scenery is just breathtaking,” Darty said.
He talked about the wonders of Alaska including panning for gold and $17 hamburgers.
Darty survived cancer and many health complications that came after the cancer.
There were many reasons he decided to retire and his health was one of them.
“So, that's another reason I'm getting out is this gets harder to do this. I have to carry it with me continually,” Darty said.
Darty said he couldn’t have done this job for so long if it hadn’t been for the support of his wife, and having a support system is key in this career.
Darty will be finishing his last day at the PCSO on Friday.
“It's been rewarding. It's been disappointing, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat. To start over tomorrow,” Darty said.
