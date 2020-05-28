As Oklahoma prepares to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover plan, government officials in Stillwater and the surrounding area are announcing specific plans for their cities.
The City of Stillwater has consistently acted more quickly and cautiously than the state and many other towns, but Mayor Will Joyce and the City Council have ultimately chosen to follow state timelines while adding strongly recommending additional safety measures, like wearing face coverings.
Stillwater’s City Hall, Community Center and public recreation facilities like the Parks and Recreation gymnasium on 9th Avenue will re-open to the public effective Monday.
The Stillwater Area Sports Association, which operates recreational sports leagues at city-owned facilities, reported that it planned to open ball fields for practices beginning May 16 with league play possibly beginning Monday and tournaments beginning as early as June 15.
The Stillwater Senior Activity Center remains closed at this time but city officials have announced they will revisit that on June 15.
The Stillwater Public Library is scheduled to re-open June 8, with rules in place to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. Curbside pick-up will continue to be offered for people who don’t want to physically enter the library.
All returns will continue to be made in the outside book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours before they can be loaned. Kits and backpacks will not be available for check-out.
Visitors to the library are being asked to limit the number of family members entering at one time and make quick visits of 15 minutes or less until at least July 1, to allow more people to access the library, which maintaining social distancing.
Only 30 members of the public will be allowed to enter the library at a time and entrance will be limited to the southwest sliding doors.
All lounging furniture and children’s toys have been removed from the main library to avoid infection and encourage social distancing. Library patrons are asked to wear a mask or face covering to protect others.
The volunteer program is on hold and any programs or classes will be offered virtually for the time being
Public computer usage will be limited to 10 computers with one-hour sessions.
The library will be open to the general public 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
From 9-10 a.m. the library will be reserved for the use of people 65 and older.
“It is true that we are creating quite a few rules that will be in effect until we know more about COVID-19 and its longer-term impact on our community members,” library administrators wrote in a statement posted on the library’s website. “We also know that not all rules will work for every situation. If you have a particular need that does not fit our rules, please ask us. We will try our hardest to accommodate as many requests as possible while keeping our users and staff safe. We will try our hardest to accommodate as many requests as possible while keeping our users and staff safe.”
The library administrators have warned that procedures may need to evolve quickly. Updates will be posted at http://library.stillwater.org/covid19/services.php.
The City of Perkins will re-open its public library on Monday, also with adjustments to its operating procedures. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Similar to the Stillwater Public Library, the Perkins library will be controlling the number of patrons who can enter at one time, offering walk-up window service for people who don’t want to enter the building and encouraging patrons to wear face coverings.
People should expect to see signage communicating a long list of social distancing measures.
The Perkins library staff also asks that all returned materials be left in the book drop. The library will also quarantine all returned materials for 72 hours before making them available to loan.
“While we are excited to see visitors back in our building, this is a limited opening for patrons needing access to public computers or to quickly browse for books and movies in 15 minutes or less,” library staff wrote in a Facebook post announcing the rules governing its re-opening.
City leaders in both Perkins and Cushing have announced they will follow the timeline laid out in the governor’s plan for opening their facilities.
