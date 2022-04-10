The Stillwater Board of Education has partnered with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to find the next superintendent for Stillwater Public Schools.
The public is invited to participate in upcoming face-to-face meetings, where OSSBA representatives will share their role in the search process, as well as gather feedback about the characteristics and experience the board should seek in the next school leader.
Date: Monday, April 11
Location: SPS Admin Building Board Room - 314 S. Lewis Street, Stillwater, OK 74074.
Times:
8:00 - 8:45am - Business and Community Leaders
9:30 - 10:15am - SPS District and Building Administrators
4:15 - 5:00pm - SPS Employees
5:30 - 6:15pm - Stillwater Community
Additional information about these forums and the superintendent search can be found at https://www.stillwaterschools.com/SuperintendentSearch
