Stillwater Public Schools SPS Logo
Stillwater Public Schools

The Stillwater Board of Education has partnered with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to find the next superintendent for Stillwater Public Schools.

The public is invited to participate in upcoming face-to-face meetings, where OSSBA representatives will share their role in the search process, as well as gather feedback about the characteristics and experience the board should seek in the next school leader.

Date: Monday, April 11

Location: SPS Admin Building Board Room - 314 S. Lewis Street, Stillwater, OK 74074.

Times:

8:00 - 8:45am - Business and Community Leaders

9:30 - 10:15am - SPS District and Building Administrators

4:15 - 5:00pm - SPS Employees

5:30 - 6:15pm - Stillwater Community

Additional information about these forums and the superintendent search can be found at https://www.stillwaterschools.com/SuperintendentSearch

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you