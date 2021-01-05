The Stillwater Police Department is welcoming three new officers to their department.
The new officers will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Houston Theater at the Stillwater Community Center located at 315 W. Eighth Ave.
The public is welcome to celebrate Officer Caleb Cassidy, Officer Jacob Rivera and Joey Johnsonbaugh being sworn into oath at the Oath Ceremony.
Cassidy was formerly working for the Oklahoma City Police Department and Rivera worked for the Guymon Police Department. Johnsonbaugh previously worked at the Stillwater Medical Center Total Health Rehab.
RSVP’s aren’t required but seating is limited to 50 people, and face coverings are required in the theatre, Community Center and the lobby.
The seating will also be spaced in order to keep people socially distanced.
The ceremony will also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 14 and AT&T U-verse channel 99, for those who can’t attend in person.
The City’s Youtube channel will have a recording of the ceremony, as well.
For questions about this event, contact Capt. Kyle Gibbs at kyle.gibbs@stillwater.org or call him at 405-742-8318.
