Thirteen puppies will soon be looking for a home after being dumped Sunday at a Stillwater church.
The Stillwater Animal Welfare shared surveillance footage in a Facebook post that shows a person in a gray Toyota Tacoma pulling into the parking lot, exiting the vehicle and opening a crate. The puppies then ran after the vehicle that abandoned them.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the shelter at 405-372-0334.
Most of the puppies appear to be black labradors in images the shelter posted online. Animal Welfare Director Rachel Wasserman said they will be kept on a stray hold for five business days to ensure they don’t have any illnesses.
“Once the five days are up, we will slowly be able to get them to the vet and get them spayed or neutered, and then they will be up for adoption,” Wasserman said. “Best time to look for them for being up for adoption would be mid to late next week.”
The News Press reported in March that the Stillwater Animal Welfare was seeking more adoptions to uphold its status as a no-kill shelter. Dogs were kept in wire crates that were scattered around the facility as its kennel was completely full.
Since then, the shelter has held successful adoption events with local businesses such as Bluepeak, but a consistent flow of adoptions is always needed as more animals are found or surrendered.
Animal Welfare has 26 large dog kennels and fewer puppy kennels, so taking in 13 puppies at once added to its stress.
Adoption fees are $60 for dogs and $40 for cats. Community members are also welcome to sponsor an animals' adoption fee over the phone to expedite adoptions.
Animal Welfare is also encouraging dog owners to keep their pets safe on the Fourth of July as dogs are known to get loose during backyard cookouts and get stressed because of the sound of fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.