On Wednesday morning, multiple agencies were involved in investigating a high-speed chase after someone allegedly fled after a search warrant on Territory Lane and led police on a pursuit that ended in the area of 1400 N. Country Club.

 Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press

The Stillwater man who police alleged led them on a high-speed chase was charged in Payne County District Court with four felonies.

On Thursday, Jeremy Brick Tinner, 45, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, running a roadblock, and attempting to elude domestic abuse/assault and battery.

The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant for the domestic abuse charges when they said Tinner fled. This led to multiple agencies trying to apprehend Tinner on Wednesday morning.

