The Stillwater man who police alleged led them on a high-speed chase was charged in Payne County District Court with four felonies.
On Thursday, Jeremy Brick Tinner, 45, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, running a roadblock, and attempting to elude domestic abuse/assault and battery.
The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant for the domestic abuse charges when they said Tinner fled. This led to multiple agencies trying to apprehend Tinner on Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.