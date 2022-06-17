The Stillwater League of Women Voters is sponsoring a June 23 forum for District 3 Payne County Commissioner candidates ahead of the June 28 primary. In District 1, Zach Cavett sought the nomination for re-election unopposed.
Kent Bradley, Sheryl Arthur Lacy and Rhonda Markum will be on the Republican primary ballot, which will determine the nomination without a Democratic, Independent or any other challenger in the November General Election.
The League of Women Voters forum will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the City Council room of the Stillwater Municipal Building. It will be televised on AT&T Uverse channel 99 and Suddenlink Chanel 14.
The LWV submitted each candidate four questions ahead of Thursday’s forum.
1 What motivated you to run for Payne County Commissioner, and what experience and/or education do you have that you feel qualifies you to serve as County Commissioner?
Rhonda Markum: I have worked at District 3 for 6-1/2 years and have worked closely with current County Commissioner Rocky Blasier. I believe I’ve gained the knowledge and experience to serve as county commissioner. My responsibilities have included purchasing/receiving, preparing bids, budgeting, payroll, and communication with constituents calling in to the district to help them resolve issues. In addition, I’ve obtained over 250 hours of county government training as well as completing the Road Scholars Certification. To see and learn the process for myself, I’ve been onsite when the county has been stabilizing and asphalting the roads.
Kent Bradley: Experience matters when it comes to your public safety! I am compassionate about my community. An OSU graduate in construction management, my decades of experience and knowledge building miles of road and bridges, during my previous time in office, working as an excavating and building contractor, and operating heavy equipment. I know how to do the job right. The lack of experience the other two candidates has concerned me for the safety of the public. I was chairman of the County Commission, chairman Rural Water Corp. 3, chairman COEDD, board member Payne County Conservation District, past President Stillwater Homebuilders.
Sheryl Arthur: Being a native to Stillwater and a proud Pioneer, I am invested in this county and in particular District 3 after my father served as commissioner for 16 years. While I would be new to this office, my experience includes managing the operations and maintenance of two separate facilities totaling $30 million in value. Never having held this office, I am willing to train and listen to my constituents doing everything possible for the good of District 3. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t work in half measures but I am passionate about my work.
2 What are your plans for maintaining rural roads?
Bradley: There are over six hundred miles of rural roads, which over 120 are paved. District 3 has added over 12 square miles of roads because of redistricting from the 2020 census, I will use a systematic approach dividing the district into designated areas that can be maintained every week to 12 days depending on conditions. Have stockpiles strategically placed around the district to be able to gravel a mile of road in 2 to 3 days instead of a week or more. Get all existing paved roads fixed before paving more. I will do it right the first time.
Arthur: Over the past several months, I have spent time driving District 3 taking note of the roads that need upkeep and maintenance. If elected, I would spend the six months prior to taking office getting to know my constituents and their road concerns. With that, I will need to know what kind of money is coming in from the fuel tax, 3/8 cents sales tax and 1/4 cents sales tax in order to know more about what kind of maintenance the budget allows. In addition, my office will be responsive to all concerns throughout my term as commissioner.
Markum: Maintaining rural roads involves asphalt and rock. To help preserve the better asphalt roads, I want to implement a plan to seal them on a rotating basis, so they don’t deteriorate as quickly. I also want to continue to replace old steel culverts, as needed. To maintain gravel roads, I plan to continue to send rock and schedule road grading on a regular basis in all areas of District 3. I also want to assure voters that it will be my goal to answer calls and emails and to address issues as they arise.
3 If new resources were available, what area of the county services would you feel are in most need of those resources?
Arthur: There are things needed in all areas of District 3. I think a lot of people hear “County Commissioner” and automatically think “roads”. Although roads will be of my utmost priority, I would want to focus on all aspects of my responsibilities such as, but not limited to, the “911 services”, improving efficiency of county government, the solid waste management districts, and the overall enhancement of the safety and transparency of the office for more accountability.
Bradley: Government will never have enough funds. I am proud of my conservative values, and we must make fiscally responsible decisions that honor the taxpayers trust in us as officials while maintaining Payne County’s quality of life for future generations. First. funds usually come with stipulations, and we can only use them for certain projects. Second, are the funds a one-time allocation or can they be sustainable, without having to increase taxes to keep it balanced. Third, we need to keep a healthy contingency fund. The contingency fund from the current preliminary budget was cut 4.5%.
Markum: New resources need to be applied to infrastructure, and our county’s roads, bridges, and the equipment to maintain them need to be a priority. District 3 has approximately 370 miles of gravel roads, 140 miles of paved roads, and more than 120 bridges to be maintained. With new housing developments going in throughout District 3, there is even greater demand for more roads, and heavy construction traffic is taking a toll on existing roads. With the rise of inflation, the cost of materials and equipment has risen exponentially. Resources applied to our roads is an investment in Payne County’s future.
4 Should County Commissioners write and adopt policies or do you feel they should be delegated, and why?
I believe County Commissioners should write and adopt policies. As an elected official, I believe it is my responsibility to be involved in the decision-making process. However, I also believe in seeking input from constituents, other elected officials, and county employees before making decisions that will affect them. I want to be accessible and transparent in my decision-making process.
Arthur: A distinction would need to be made between things that directly concern the citizens themselves or things that could be written under the leadership of the county commissioner. For example, the emergency radio system currently in debate – those concerns are self-evident and could be decided by the commissioners themselves versus the concerns that are brought to the office and need to be addressed personally.
Bradley: Payne County is one of the few counties that have the Budget Board system that is comprised of all the elected officials. The board manages the budget, employees pay range and policy, insurance, and monthly appropriations. It brings in all officials so they can have a voice in matters that directly affect their office. Other counties the three commissioners make those decisions along with approving all expenditures, contracts, and being the administrators of the county. As an elected official the people of District 3 deserve a solid representative and leader with experience to assist in quickly identifying and addressing challenges.
– Stillwater League of Women Voters
