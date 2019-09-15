SMC's Relay for Life team is teaming up with The Barn for a beer and wine tasting fundraiser. It will be 5 p.m. to dark under the big top across the street from the The Barn on The Strip. Chelsea Smith is serving her second year as co-captain for the SMC team.
What is Relay for Life, for people who may not be familiar?
Relay for life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. This year we have partnered with The Barn as a fundraising partner.
How will the funds raised be used?
All money raised will go directly to the SMC Relay for Life team here in Stillwater. These funds are then used for research, community programs, treatment programs, and the building of hope lodges. The hope lodge allows a place for patients and families to stay free of charge while receiving treatment!
How will this beer/wine tasting work?
If you would like to attend, just purchase a ticket from a Relay for Life team member or they can be purchased at the Barn. Tickets are $5 and this will give you entrance to the event to be able to try any of the beer and wine being poured. We are still working on this list and adding to it daily.
Who should come to this event?
Anyone who is 21 or older with a valid ID is welcome to attend the event. We would really like to see the whole community come out and support such a great cause.
Is there anything else you would like people to know?
In addition to the beer tasting we will also be selling pretzel necklaces and event T-shirt’s. This is our first year as a Relay team doing this event and would love for a huge community turn out!
– Beau Simmons
