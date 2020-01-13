The Saville Center is bringing the community together with a hearty fundraiser Friday at First United Methodist. During the Saville Center’s Chili Cook Off people will be able to enter their chili for a chance to win against other cooks, or just stop by at try some chili. Holly Chandler, the forensic interview specialist at the Saville Center, answers our questions.
1 For those who may not be aware, what does the Saville Center do?
The Saville Center is a nonprofit child advocacy center that provides services to children with allegations of abuse in Payne and Logan County. The Saville Center provides a warm and caring environment where an abused child can feel safe and comfortable telling his or her story. The Saville Center brings together all the professionals and agencies needed to offer services: Law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, mental health, medical and advocacy. This approach ensures that children receive child-focused services in a child friendly environment.
2 What kinds of things can we expect from the Chili Cook off?
As many as 20 cooks are expected and a large crowd of attendees is anticipated. We are expecting everything from the classic grandma’s chili recipe to creative, out-of-the-box (can you say chocolate chili?) recipes. We have well-known community leaders to lend a hand, judging three categories of chili: Best Tasting, Tongue Burner and Most Creative. Attendees can vote for their favorite chili by purchasing tickets ($5) in the People’s Choice category. Voting will end at 1:30 p.m. and winners will be announced around 1:45 p.m.
3 Who should attend?
The cook off will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 401 W. 7th in Stillwater. We would like to invite you to participate by either entering your chili or coming by to taste test and vote. There is a $30 entry fee for chili and a $15 admission fee for tasting. The admission fee includes chili samples, toppings bar, drinks and dessert. Tickets may be purchased on the day of the event. Please call 405-377-5670 or visit www.savillecenter.org for details.
4 How would the funds be used?
In 2017, The Saville Center purchased a house directly to the east of our current building to serve as our future medical clinic. The renovation project will address both the enormous growth of our current medical program (headed by child abuse expert Brandi Watts, APRN), but will also allow us to expand our services. The Saville Center plans to add a full, functioning medical clinic that will serve foster families and other families involved in child abuse investigations. The medical clinic will allow children in the foster system to be seen for same day appointments, vaccinations and urgent child abuse evaluations. As the need for our services continues to grow, we are committed to providing access to facilities and services where children feel safe, secure and their needs are cared for. Your support provides continued services for child abuse victims. All proceeds will benefit The Saville Center’s Medical Cottage.
5 Are there other ways people can help?
Volunteer driven opportunities are the most creative and flexible ways you can get involved with The Saville Center. Check out our website at www.savillecenter.org and read about who we are and what we do. Study the different ways to help fight child abuse in our community. Take a look at our wish list and agency needs. Compare that information to your own skills, talents, creativity and resources. Then let us know how you would like to get involved with our agency. The sky is the limit and your suggestions and time are always welcome! However, due to the confidential nature of our work, we do not offer volunteer opportunities that allow direct contact with the children and families we serve.
– Beau Simmons
