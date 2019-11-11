Sandy Ross, Church and Community Relations Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child has been involved with Operation Christmas Child for eight years and has been a year-round volunteer for five years. She is hoping volunteers will be ready for the annual shoebox drop-off that's set for Nov. 18-25.
1. For those who may not be aware, what is Operation Christmas Child?
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
2. How does one go about packing a shoebox?
Get a standard-size shoebox, and wrap it (if you like) so the lid can be removed. Decide if you are packing for a boy or girl and an age group (2-4 yrs., 5-9 yrs., or 10-14 yrs.). Include at least one “wow” item such as a doll, deflated soccer ball w/pump, or stuffed animal and build your shoebox gift from there. Gift suggestions are toys, school supplies, hygiene items, accessories, a personal note, and a photo. You can find a list of suggestions on our website at samaritanspurse.org/occ; also on the website is a “do not send” list, which are items like candy, toothpaste, and liquids. Don’t forget to pray for the child who will receive your box, and to include a $9 donation for shipping and other costs if possible. You can also go online to donate through Follow Your Box to discover the destination of your shoebox. The final step is to take your shoebox to a local drop-off location during National Collection Week.
3. When/where do you collect the shoeboxes?
National Collection Week is November 18-25. Eagle Heights Baptist Church at 2617 N. Jardot is the Stillwater area drop-off location. Hours for drop-off are:
Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 19: 5-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 22: 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - noon and 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 24: 1-3 p.m.
Nov. 25: 8-10 a.m.
4. What kind of response to Operation Christmas Child are you looking for in the Stillwater area?
I’m hoping to see people, churches, and businesses that have never packed shoeboxes or promoted Operation Christmas Child get on board this year. Our shoebox goal for the Stillwater area is 3,700 boxes.
Chick-fil-A Stillwater on Hall of Fame is partnering with us to collect shoeboxes again, so we’re hoping for a great response that night. On Nov. 19 they are hosting “Pack A Shoebox Night” from 6-8 p.m. Families are invited to bring their box and items, pack them over dinner, and when they drop them off, families can enjoy a free dessert courtesy of Chick-fil-A. That evening, we’ll have stickers, coloring pages, and even their cow will pack a box!
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Stillwater and OSU are both very generous and selfless in so many ways when it comes to giving. I would truly love it if some of our area churches, businesses, schools, organizations, and groups would give me a shout to ask how they can become involved. There are many opportunities to participate in this everlasting, life-changing cause, and it would be my pleasure to share those. I can be contacted at skros5481@gmail.com.
– Beau Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.