Q5: Cosmo's Toy Run set for 10th year

An annual charity event that brings Christmas cheer to some of Stillwater’s less fortunate children is set to celebrate its 10th year. Cosmo’s Toy Run is an event in which participants ride motorcycles, or ride in cars, from Forman Harley-Davidson to Lost Creek United Methodist Church and dropping off toys at the church. In previous years, the group was told it was not allowed to bring the bikes downtown, which cut down on the length of the route and caused some to not participate with the shorter ride.
Rick “Cosmo” Oldenburg said after speaking with City Manager Norman McNickle, the event will once again make its way into downtown this year. Oldenburg answered a few questions about the route returning to downtown as well as other specifics about how people can join the charitable event on Nov. 9.
1. What motivated you to get involved with an event like this?
I got involved with this because of my wife. We went to several toy runs around the area. Always on the way back, she’d say, ‘You need to do a toy run.’ I heard this for about three or four years, and finally, I said, ‘Trish, do you have any idea what is involved in getting a toy run up and running and then keeping it sustained even though it’s one day out of the year?’ So eventually, her prodding got me to do the first one. The first one had only seven bikes there. Seven bikes still mean some kid who may not have a Christmas is going to have a Christmas. So what it means for me is that Trish was one of those kids growing up. If it weren’t for others, they might not have a Christmas. Making it happen for those who may not have the means to make it happen. It’s just about making it possible for others if they don’t have the means.
2. Even though people don’t have to ride a motorcycle, how can people get involved with the event?
It’s going to be a big day. I hope the weather is nice for us. I have a feeling that we’re going to have a big turnout this year with it being the 10th year. I know the VFW is getting involved with it, so there’s probably going to be a lot of veteran riders, I know there’s a couple of car clubs that are interested to go, and everybody’s welcome. If you don’t want to ride or be in the parade but you want to drop off a toy, you can drop off a toy at Forman’s. It’s got to be new and unwrapped.
3. What has changed about the event over the years?
We used to go from Forman’s, ride down Main Street to 6th, over to Perkins and down Perkins Road out to Lost Creek United Methodist Church, which is where we’d drop the toys off. The toys, a good part of them, were going to Cookson Hills Ministries. They have a place for families that don’t have a place to go, so those toys were going there, and the toys for younger children were staying here in Payne County. The person I worked with there retired, so I knew then it was important to find a place in Stillwater or Payne County for the toys to be distributed. I was told to look into Lions Meadows of Hope, and I talked to Brian Larson there, he got on board, and now all the toys stay in Payne County.
4. Were there any challenges for the Toy Run this year?
I came out of physical therapy and I was kind of down in the dumps about this toy run coming up, because I honestly felt like I wasn’t going to do it this year. Because without a flyer, it seemed like the support wasn’t there, and we finally get a good source to give the toys to, and now we can’t produce the toys. So I talked with Cherokee Strip BBQ, which has been a sponsor of this from the beginning, and told them what I was thinking. They referred me to Chris’ University Spirit and said they could help me with a flyer. And they are now a sponsor of the toy run, because they made that flyer. And my wife, Trish, who works at Air-O Heating and Cooling, they provided the paper for the flyers.
5. What else should people know?
Cherokee Strip BBQ will provide free lunch to anybody who participates. There will be a parade and an after party at 19th Hole. Toys, new and unwrapped, can be dropped off at Forman Harley-Davidson, 3512 S. Boomer Road.
– Tanner Holubar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.