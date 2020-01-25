Q5: Countdown to launch with Startup Stillwater 

Brad Rickelman, Assistant Director of the Meridian Technology Center for Business Development, talks about Startup Stillwater Accelerator, a program offered through MTC to help small businesses get off the ground. Meridian Technology Center serves individuals and industries in the Agra, Carney, Glencoe, Guthrie, Morrison, Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Perry and Stillwater school districts.
1. What is the Startup Stillwater Accelerator?
The Startup Stillwater Accelerator is a six-week program where aspiring entrepreneurs gather over lunch to discuss their business ideas, get feedback from peers and professional consultants, and work to develop a business plan. Attendees learn about the different parts of a business plan and put together one part each week. They then discuss their work with Brad Rickelman, Assistant Director of the Center for Business Development, and local, successful entrepreneurs who provide feedback.
2. Who is the Accelerator for?
The Accelerator is designed for anyone in the beginning stages of developing a business. Many attendees have a business idea and are considering making it a reality. They need help creating a business plan and want to evaluate whether their idea is viable. Other attendees have already started a business but are looking to improve and grow from an early stage.
3. I have an idea for a business, but I don’t know that I want to commit to pursuing it yet. Can I still attend?
Yes. The goal of the Accelerator is to give attendees the tools and confidence to either start a business or adjust their idea to make it more viable. You will leave the Accelerator with a business plan and resources to help you succeed, and then it is up to you to pursue it.
4. What are other benefits of joining the Accelerator?
In addition to getting professional consulting, Accelerator graduates will receive one year of free Chamber of Commerce membership, six months of free virtual tenancy at the Riata Center for Entrepreneurship Downtown, and six months of virtual incubation at the Meridian Technology Center for Business Development. This includes use of meeting space, as well as access to professional consultation and coaching. All of this is valued at over $1,200.
5. When is the Accelerator, and how do I sign up?
The next six-week cohort begins on February 6 and meets Thursdays from 12 - 1 p.m. at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. Registration is $100 and includes class materials and box lunches for each session.
To learn more and to sign up, visit meridiantech.edu/accelerator, call (405) 377-2220 or email dianem@meridiantech.edu.
- Submitted
