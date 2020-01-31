Q5: Cowboy Country Ducks Unlimited hosting fundraising dinner

The local chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual fundraising dinner Saturday, Feb. 15. The Cowboy Country Wetland Fundraising Dunner will opens its doors 6 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. Ticket information can be found at www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/57856/cowboy-country-dinner-stillwater. We asked organizer Sariah Tolsma about the event.
1. For those who may have not heard of it, what is Ducks Unlimited?
Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres (including over 38,000 in Oklahoma) thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org. Connect with us on our Facebook page at facebook.com/DucksUnlimited, follow our tweets at twitter.com/DucksUnlimited and watch DU videos at youtube.com/DucksUnlimitedInc.
2. What all will you have going on during the dinner event?
During this annual fundraising event, we will have plenty of things going on for men, women and children. Dinner will be provided by Hello! Catering, a live auction will be held, we will have a variety of raffle items donated by local businesses, and several games with prizes. We will have a special Veteran's only raffle. Then a series of hunting firearms will be available for raffle and auction issued by Ray's Guns N' Gear who is a Federal Firearms License dealer for the event.
We will have a dedicated Kid's Zone, so all ages can participate in the fun. Every child between the ages of 6 months to 17 years will be entered into a drawing to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license. We will have one for a boy and one for a girl. These licenses were purchased by donations provided by Seth Wadley Ford of Perry, Lee Morgan, Jared Cullison and Melanie Boileau, who are long-time members and supporters of Ducks Unlimited. For more details and to check out what items we have, check us out on Facebook at Cowboy Country Wetland Fundraising Dinner.
3. What other sort of things will you be auctioning?
We will have a live auction hosted by Lippard Auctioneers out of Enid. Items that will be on the live auction include Ducks Unlimited themed hunting gear, home decor, the Guns of the Year, the Decoy of the Year, and various artwork. Additionally, we will have a pedigreed hunting-bred puppy from Black Bear Labradors out of Morrison, and custom duck calls made by Tornado Valley Calls out of Newalla. We will also have a series of destination hunts available to bid on.
4. What happens with the funds that are raised?
Funds raised help support our mission to work toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.
5. We understand you’ve opened up the event for nonmembers, so who should come?
We want all outdoor enthusiasts to come join! Bring your friends, bring your families, and come have a fun time and support conservation.
