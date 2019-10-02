Q5 International Food Expo at OSU this Wednesday

The International Student Organization at OSU is hosting its annual International Food Expo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday in the International Mall at Wes Watkins Center. OSU hosts more than 17 international clubs who will be participating and it’s an opportunity to taste cuisine from around the world all in one place. There is a nominal charge for the food, and cash is encouraged. Annapoorni is a graduate student at OSU and an intern with the ISO.
1. What is the Food Expo?
The International Food Expo is an event organized by the ISO to showcase the diverse culture that's unique to OSU along with lip smacking dishes.
2. What is a food you suggest people might try, if they don’t have much experience with international cuisine?
There are so many dishes to choose from it's hard to pick just one dish!! My suggestion would be to try each and every dish brought by all the clubs.
3. What is your favorite aspect of this event?
OSU is a huge campus with a lot of diversity. The fact that we are given a chance to experience that cultural diversity through an event such as this is probably the most favorite part for me about this event.
4. What does it mean for the students to have people experience the food of their homelands?
As international students, we have come far, far away from home and one of the things that we miss the most is home cooked food and the memories associated with it. Through this event we all get a chance to bring a small peice of home, reminiscing about the memories associated with that particular dish.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
It's a great opportunity to for everybody to enjoy some great food and myraid of cultures. So please do come and be a part of this event.
– Beau Simmons
